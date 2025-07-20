You Can Now Make Wendy's Baconator At Home Thanks To This Grocery Store
If you're of a certain age, you might recall sitting in the backseat of your parents' car, seeing a fast food burger joint, and asking if you could stop there. The answer was inevitably, "We have food at home," and so home you went (to eat leftovers). If you're the parent now — or a child-free person who is trying to eat out less — and you pass a very tempting Wendy's, you can now confidently say, "We have Wendy's Baconators at home," and you now you do thanks exclusively to supermarket chain Kroger, which began selling Wendy's branded ground beef patties in May 2025, followed by a roll-out of its Double-Smoked Bacon in June.
The burger patties are square and never-frozen, just like they are in-restaurant, which means you'll have to check the refrigerated meats department of Kroger, not the freezer aisle. They're sold in 1-lb packs of four for $8.99. The Double-Smoked Bacon is also sold in the refrigerated department and costs $6.99 for a 12-oz package.
There is one caveat, though; these Wendy's brand products have been released in Kroger locations with additional exclusivity. The burger patties are only currently available in Columbus, Ohio and Denver, Colorado stores, while the bacon is getting a test run in Kentucky stores (in King Sooper locations, which are owned by Kroger, as well). But, expansion nationwide is likely if these products perform well in their limited release.
Wendy's has been widening its supermarket availability for a while now
If you peruse your grocery store aisles often, these latest Wendy's releases likely aren't a huge surprise to you. After all, the fast food chain has had a presence in grocery stores since at least 2020, starting with the release of its limited-time only Baconator-flavored Pringles. It then followed that up the following year with a Spicy Chicken flavor, meant to mimic its Spicy Chicken Sandwich (though that entry landed in the middle of Food Republic's fast food chicken sandwich ranking). In the same year Wendy's released the Spicy Chicken Pringles, its limited release Frosty Chocolatey Cereal also hit store shelves. The cereal was flavored like a chocolate Frosty dessert, but unlike that creamy treat, it was crispy and crunchy and dotted with little mini-marshmallow bites, all of which turned the milk into a chocolatey delight.
With much fanfare, Wendy's began selling a canned version of its chili in 2023, truly bringing the drive-thru into home kitchens (it was ranked in the middle of the road by Food Republic) — if you could afford it, anyway, because a single can sells for $3.99. And most recently, the burger chain kept the Baconator party going with a limited-time Cheez-It mash-up. While Wendy's is waiting to see how well its latest refrigerated releases fare, some fans already have their fingers crossed for its signature chicken nuggets and natural-cut fries to appear in stores next.