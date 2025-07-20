You Can Now Make Wendy's Baconator At Home Thanks To This Grocery Store

If you're of a certain age, you might recall sitting in the backseat of your parents' car, seeing a fast food burger joint, and asking if you could stop there. The answer was inevitably, "We have food at home," and so home you went (to eat leftovers). If you're the parent now — or a child-free person who is trying to eat out less — and you pass a very tempting Wendy's, you can now confidently say, "We have Wendy's Baconators at home," and you now you do thanks exclusively to supermarket chain Kroger, which began selling Wendy's branded ground beef patties in May 2025, followed by a roll-out of its Double-Smoked Bacon in June.

The burger patties are square and never-frozen, just like they are in-restaurant, which means you'll have to check the refrigerated meats department of Kroger, not the freezer aisle. They're sold in 1-lb packs of four for $8.99. The Double-Smoked Bacon is also sold in the refrigerated department and costs $6.99 for a 12-oz package.

There is one caveat, though; these Wendy's brand products have been released in Kroger locations with additional exclusivity. The burger patties are only currently available in Columbus, Ohio and Denver, Colorado stores, while the bacon is getting a test run in Kentucky stores (in King Sooper locations, which are owned by Kroger, as well). But, expansion nationwide is likely if these products perform well in their limited release.