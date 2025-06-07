Here's Why Chick-Fil-A's Chicken Patties Always Perfectly Fit The Bun

As one of Food Republic's highest-ranking fried chicken chains, Chick-fil-A's consistency and prices always guarantee great value. But it's the little details — like a patty that always perfectly fits the bun — that really elevate its quality.

The process for ensuring every patty fully covers the bun is relatively simple. Chicken breast filets are pre-cut and seasoned before cooking, but they don't quite have the perfect shape yet. The chain's cooks take a raw filet in their hands and gently pinch and knead it between finger and thumb, flattening it to help it cook more evenly. This also helps the patty cover the bun well, so you can slather your sandwich with some of Chick-fil-A's signature sauce without it dripping off the sides or soaking through the bun.

Pinching and squeezing the filets — rather than pounding them with a tenderizer — preserves the muscle fibers, giving the sandwiches a bit of chew while keeping them tender. The exact seasonings used on each patty are a closely held secret, but it's confirmed that Chick-fil-A puts MSG in its chicken, not pickle brine, to achieve that signature flavor. What really makes each sandwich shine is the care and attention put into every cut, creating a consistently delicious meal that millions of customers enjoy every year.