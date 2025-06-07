Here's Why Chick-Fil-A's Chicken Patties Always Perfectly Fit The Bun
As one of Food Republic's highest-ranking fried chicken chains, Chick-fil-A's consistency and prices always guarantee great value. But it's the little details — like a patty that always perfectly fits the bun — that really elevate its quality.
The process for ensuring every patty fully covers the bun is relatively simple. Chicken breast filets are pre-cut and seasoned before cooking, but they don't quite have the perfect shape yet. The chain's cooks take a raw filet in their hands and gently pinch and knead it between finger and thumb, flattening it to help it cook more evenly. This also helps the patty cover the bun well, so you can slather your sandwich with some of Chick-fil-A's signature sauce without it dripping off the sides or soaking through the bun.
Pinching and squeezing the filets — rather than pounding them with a tenderizer — preserves the muscle fibers, giving the sandwiches a bit of chew while keeping them tender. The exact seasonings used on each patty are a closely held secret, but it's confirmed that Chick-fil-A puts MSG in its chicken, not pickle brine, to achieve that signature flavor. What really makes each sandwich shine is the care and attention put into every cut, creating a consistently delicious meal that millions of customers enjoy every year.
How Chick-fil-A cooks its patties
Though the fried chicken sandwich wars had just about every chain debuting its own version, Chick-fil-A retains its undisputed status as one of the best. While much of the process is automated, cooks still follow a few simple — but strict — steps when preparing the sandwich patties.
Once the filets are properly shaped, Chick-fil-A employees dip them into an egg and milk wash. Each filet is then pressed into seasoned flour, which creates a crispy breading packed with flavor. Chick-fil-A uses pressure fryers to cook its patties, which shortens cooking time while retaining moisture, ensuring a steady supply of juicy, flavorful chicken. The company also avoids trans fats, opting instead for 100% refined peanut oil — a classic Southern ingredient in deep-frying.
Once the patties are cooked, they're placed into a tray, ready to meet their bun. Of course, no fried chicken sandwich is complete without a couple of pickles. Chick-fil-A brines cucumbers for three days to get that signature tang to complement the hearty meat. While the start-to-finish process of cooking and assembling a sandwich may be streamlined, Chick-fil-A's attention to detail is what keeps it at the top of the fast-food fried chicken game.