The Restaurant That Kickstarted Bobby Flay's Cooking Career (Yes, You Can Still Eat There)

While Bobby Flay was hesitant to return to a school setting, he attended — and even enjoyed — the half-year program while still working in the kitchen at Joe Allen, whipping up salad dressings and prepping food. But after graduation, he was surprised when both his father and Allen pushed him to seek out other opportunities in New York's culinary scene. The move forced Flay to expand his reach, and he landed a sous chef job at a brand-new restaurant which, after just two days, turned into a head chef role. Years later, after Joe Allen's death, Flay paid tribute to him in a touching Instagram post, writing: "He gave me a place to find a direction that would ultimately be my life's work."

While Joe Allen passed away in 2021, his iconic restaurant remains in New York City, in the same spot it has occupied for over 60 years. Theater-goers, or anyone looking for a solid meal, can still settle into the cozy atmosphere for tuna niçoise, chicken, and Caesar salads, and mains that range from calf's liver or meatloaf to grilled swordfish or oven roasted pork chop. And you can still grab a burger, though it will cost a bit more than its original 75-cent price when the restaurant opened in 1965. And if you're in the mood to trace the dining habits of the longtime TV chef, you can swing by Wolfgang's Steakhouse — Flay's favorite New York spot — or you can grab one of the many versions of his late-night staple: a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich.