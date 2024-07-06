Bobby Flay's Favorite Steakhouse In NYC Is A Classic Choice

When celebrity chef, longtime Food Network personality, and grilling god Bobby Flay wants to enjoy a good steak in New York City (assuming he doesn't decide to just cook a perfectly juicy steak himself), he brings his appetite to Wolfgang's Steakhouse on Park Avenue in Manhattan.

Flay and his daughter, Sophie, showcased Wolfgang's on an episode of their Food Network show "The Flay List." In the episode, Flay tells Sophie he doesn't bother with the menu because he knows what to order: chopped salad, onions and tomatoes, shrimp cocktail, creamed spinach, German-style hash-brown potatoes, and the porterhouse steak.

"That's the thing about a classic steakhouse meal — it's very simple and perfectly prepared," Flay says in the episode (via Amazon Prime). He explains that the salads and the shrimp cocktail are the "warmup" for the star of the show: the sizzling cuts of dry-aged Prime beef that come to your table so hot, they're still cooking.

"You hear the juices of the steak bubbling on the side of the plate, and then you have some creamed spinach and the potatoes — it all works really well together," Flay says. "It's a serious eat — like it's one of my most favorite perfect meals."