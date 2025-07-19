This Fruit Belongs On Your Burger — Here's The Best Way To Add It

While everyone has their idea of a perfect burger, we think there's always room to get a little creative. For example, there are tons of unexpected fresh ingredients you can use to upgrade yours, like grilled pineapple or marinated cucumbers. You can even add crispy tater tots to your burger as a fun topping. But when we spoke to Marissa Stevens, founder and recipe developer at Pinch and Swirl, about some of her favorite ways to elevate a burger, she let us in on one ingredient we never would have thought of (but that makes perfect sense): apples.

According to Stevens, apples can deliver a subtle hint of sweetness alongside the perfect amount of acidity to help balance out a savory patty. She also noted that they bring some crispness to the dish, adding a nice textural element that may be missing without them. "It's the same reason why a slice of tomato or a pickle works — but with a bit more crunch and contrast," Stevens said.

When it comes to which apple varieties work best as a burger topping, Stevens suggested either Honeycrisp or Pink Lady. Both have a firm texture, which gives you just the right amount of bite for your burger. They're both equally sweet, but the Pink Lady also has a tartness that can complement other rich, sweet elements, like bacon jam, by adding a bright counterpoint.