This Fruit Belongs On Your Burger — Here's The Best Way To Add It
While everyone has their idea of a perfect burger, we think there's always room to get a little creative. For example, there are tons of unexpected fresh ingredients you can use to upgrade yours, like grilled pineapple or marinated cucumbers. You can even add crispy tater tots to your burger as a fun topping. But when we spoke to Marissa Stevens, founder and recipe developer at Pinch and Swirl, about some of her favorite ways to elevate a burger, she let us in on one ingredient we never would have thought of (but that makes perfect sense): apples.
According to Stevens, apples can deliver a subtle hint of sweetness alongside the perfect amount of acidity to help balance out a savory patty. She also noted that they bring some crispness to the dish, adding a nice textural element that may be missing without them. "It's the same reason why a slice of tomato or a pickle works — but with a bit more crunch and contrast," Stevens said.
When it comes to which apple varieties work best as a burger topping, Stevens suggested either Honeycrisp or Pink Lady. Both have a firm texture, which gives you just the right amount of bite for your burger. They're both equally sweet, but the Pink Lady also has a tartness that can complement other rich, sweet elements, like bacon jam, by adding a bright counterpoint.
Tips for adding apples to your burgers
When adding apples to your burger, there are different ways you can prepare them, depending on your personal preference and goal. "Raw apples are great for freshness and snap," Marissa Stevens said. "Sauteed apples add a warm, buttery sweetness that leans more savory." So for a vibrant crunch that cuts through richness, raw apples may be the perfect topping to take things up a notch. Sauteed apples, on the other hand, will beautifully meld with and mellow sweeter flavors, like some fuss-free caramelized onions. "Pickled apples are more unexpected but they work especially well with sharp cheese or rich meats like bacon or brisket," Stevens continued. Other cheese pairings that work with apples include cheddar, brie, Gouda, and even more crumbly gorgonzola.
Regardless of how you prepare your apples, Stevens suggests making sure you keep the slices thin. This will help ensure you aren't overwhelmed by a big, intimidating bite. And don't forget to use the absolute best bread for burgers to catch all those juicy elements (psst: it's potato buns).