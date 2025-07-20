Poor Man's Brisket Is A Deliciously Affordable Swap For The Real Thing

There's no denying brisket ranks among the most beloved cuts of meat — especially in the Southern U.S. — whether it's tucked into a smoky breakfast sandwich or served solo with your favorite store-bought barbecue sauce. When smoked low and slow over the right kind of wood or gently roasted in the oven, brisket becomes rich, tender, and full of flavor. Unsurprisingly, its popularity among meat lovers has surged in recent years — and with it, its prices. Depending on where you live and the quality of the meat, a pound of brisket typically costs between $5 and $6 on average, while top-tier cuts can reach up to $13 per pound — or even higher for specialty or wagyu options.

If you're hoping to stick to a budget or simply can't find brisket at your local grocery store, there's a solid alternative — referred to as "poor man's brisket" — that comes close in flavor and cooking style: beef chuck. To learn more, Food Republic spoke with Christopher Prieto, a 2025 James Beard Foundation nominee for "Best Chef Southeast," champion pitmaster, and owner of Prime Barbecue.

"A beef chuck does take the flavor of hardwood well, has a fatty richness, and can be made into burnt ends," Prieto explains. He notes that while its texture won't precisely match brisket's, the cooking processes and seasonings are largely similar.