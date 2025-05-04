The Cut Of Meat You Can Substitute For Pulled Pork That Will Still Melt In Your Mouth

When cooking with chuck as a pork substitute, it's important to note that there is a bit of a difference in cooking times. "Beef chuck will cook faster than pork (depending on the thickness)," Erica Blaire Roby said. Keep this in mind when planning out your day. For example, a three to four pound chuck roast may take about three hours to cook in a Dutch oven, while a pork shoulder of the same size may take about four hours. For both cuts of meat, cutting the larger piece you buy from the store into chunks will help them cook faster. For seasoning, the two meats are very different in flavor, so adjusting your recipe slightly will help produce a better result. "I also prefer to use pepper-based and savory spices with beef because it expresses better in the finished dish," Roby added.

Once your chuck is cooked, it's important that you handle the shredding correctly. "Always shred beef against the grain and try to keep the shredded pieces an inch long for structural integrity of the dish," Roby instructed. And keep in mind that pulled chuck roast will be amazing as leftovers. So, where you may have once made leftover pulled pork burritos, now you can swap in the pulled beef to stretch out that meat to create another flavorful meal. You can also use your leftover chuck roast to make Asian-inspired dishes — the world really is your oyster.