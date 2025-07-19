The Trader Joe's Salsa You Should Really Avoid Buying From Now On
There's nothing more relaxing than perusing through a Trader Joe's (at off-peak hours, of course). Whether you're looking for the best Trader Joe's salad dressings money can buy, leisurely navigating its frozen food aisle, or grabbing some affordable spices to add to your collection, this beloved grocery chain has something for everyone. Known for its spin on common foods, you can also find tons of unique salsas (although knowing which to buy and which to leave can be challenging). To help, our taste-testers tried and ranked a variety of Trader Joe's salsas, and placed the chain's Pineapple Salsa in the last spot.
Unfortunately, our testers found this salsa to be totally unbalanced, with an almost sickeningly sweet flavor that completely masks the alleged medium spice level it claims to offer. While fruit-based salsas are a beloved variety (these mahi mahi tacos with spicy homemade pineapple salsa are our jam, after all), there needs to be a give and take in the recipe. Too little fruit, and you might as well call it something else — but too much, and it stops feeling like salsa altogether. All in all, there are simply better options available at Trader Joe's.
Tried-and-true Trader Joe's salsas to buy instead
While its Pineapple Salsa may have been a fail, Trader Joe's still produces some top-notch salsas. One of our favorites is its Hatch Valley Salsa, made with Hatch chile peppers from New Mexico, tomatillos, citric acid, lime juice, and garlic salt. With just a handful of quality ingredients, this salsa delivers big flavor. What's more, it's available on Amazon, and the reviews agree, with many noting that it has a nice balance of flavors. Even those who come from salsa-heavy states find this product to be a cut above the rest: "We buy it regularly," one reviewer gushed. "Nothing compares that we can buy locally and we live in Texas!"
Of course, there are other favorites TJ fans are quick to gush about online. On one Reddit thread asking for opinions on the best salsas and dips at Trader Joe's, many people pointed to the Cowboy Caviar — a chunky salsa made with corn, black beans, red bell peppers, and various spices — as a standout. Others really enjoy the heat of the Extra Hot Habanero Ghost Pepper Salsa and the smokiness of the Guajillo Salsa.