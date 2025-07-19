The Trader Joe's Salsa You Should Really Avoid Buying From Now On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing more relaxing than perusing through a Trader Joe's (at off-peak hours, of course). Whether you're looking for the best Trader Joe's salad dressings money can buy, leisurely navigating its frozen food aisle, or grabbing some affordable spices to add to your collection, this beloved grocery chain has something for everyone. Known for its spin on common foods, you can also find tons of unique salsas (although knowing which to buy and which to leave can be challenging). To help, our taste-testers tried and ranked a variety of Trader Joe's salsas, and placed the chain's Pineapple Salsa in the last spot.

Unfortunately, our testers found this salsa to be totally unbalanced, with an almost sickeningly sweet flavor that completely masks the alleged medium spice level it claims to offer. While fruit-based salsas are a beloved variety (these mahi mahi tacos with spicy homemade pineapple salsa are our jam, after all), there needs to be a give and take in the recipe. Too little fruit, and you might as well call it something else — but too much, and it stops feeling like salsa altogether. All in all, there are simply better options available at Trader Joe's.