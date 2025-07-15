Chick-Fil-A Is Giving Away Free Food For The Next 3 Weeks: Here's How To Claim It

What's the only thing better than going out for a meal at Chick-fil-A? Going out for a free meal at Chick-fil-A, of course! While some might say there's no such thing as a free lunch, the beloved chicken joint is putting that to the test for a limited time as it re-introduces its summertime Code Moo digital adventure for members of its rewards program, Chick-fil-A One.

Code Moo is an online game hosted on the Chick-fil-A App that allows users to go on adventures with the chain's cow mascots to steal burgers and get into other hijinks. "The Cows have been a much-loved part of Chick-fil-A's story for nearly 30 years, and we enjoy finding new ways to celebrate them along with our Guests," Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy, said in a press release.

Every Tuesday from July 15 to August 4, a new mission will be introduced in the game, the completion of which will yield rewards. Some of the free food you could score includes medium waffle fries, chocolate chunk cookies, and a five-pack of nuggets. This initiative is part of a wider recent upswing in chains using their apps and incentives to drive summer sales, such as Burger King's introduction of the BBQ Brisket Whopper as part of its summer "Whopper by You" initiative.