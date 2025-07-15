Chick-Fil-A Is Giving Away Free Food For The Next 3 Weeks: Here's How To Claim It
What's the only thing better than going out for a meal at Chick-fil-A? Going out for a free meal at Chick-fil-A, of course! While some might say there's no such thing as a free lunch, the beloved chicken joint is putting that to the test for a limited time as it re-introduces its summertime Code Moo digital adventure for members of its rewards program, Chick-fil-A One.
Code Moo is an online game hosted on the Chick-fil-A App that allows users to go on adventures with the chain's cow mascots to steal burgers and get into other hijinks. "The Cows have been a much-loved part of Chick-fil-A's story for nearly 30 years, and we enjoy finding new ways to celebrate them along with our Guests," Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy, said in a press release.
Every Tuesday from July 15 to August 4, a new mission will be introduced in the game, the completion of which will yield rewards. Some of the free food you could score includes medium waffle fries, chocolate chunk cookies, and a five-pack of nuggets. This initiative is part of a wider recent upswing in chains using their apps and incentives to drive summer sales, such as Burger King's introduction of the BBQ Brisket Whopper as part of its summer "Whopper by You" initiative.
More than just free food
While readers from Vermont and Alaska, the two states without Chick-fil-A, might be saddened by the lack of accessible free food, they can still get in on the dramatic fun by diving into the lore of the iconic cows named Daisy, Sarge, and Carrots on a second app called the Chick-fil-A Play App. On that app, which doesn't offer food rewards, you'll find the "Udder Chaos" animated short film, as well as the "Cow Tales" podcast, which tells the story of the Chick-fil-A cows. If you're in Vermont, you can throw on the podcast while you make the couple-hour drive to the location at Clifton Park, New York.
This is not the first time Chick-fil-A has experimented with offering free giveaways, the most famous example being its digital cookbook released to fight leftover food waste. The promotion isn't limited to free rewards from video games, though. The chain is also using this opportunity to introduce a line of limited-time merchandise. This includes reversible bucket hats, pickleball sets, pool floats, tumbler glasses, and more, which can be found on the company's website, as well as at participating restaurants. For more information on the Code Moo initiative, customers can use this link.