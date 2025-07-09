Burger King's Iconic Whopper Is Getting A BBQ Brisket Upgrade

What comes to mind when you think of your ideal barbecue meal? Maybe a burger? Maybe a juicy, delicious serving of brisket? Well, you better hold onto your cowboy hats as we tell you that, thanks to Burger King's newest menu announcement, you don't have to choose between the two anymore.

The iconic chain has announced the arrival of the new BBQ Brisket Whopper, which features slow-cooked brisket, crispy onions, American cheese, and barbecue sauce piled on top of the Whopper you know and love. The best part is, the whole family can get involved, as Burger King is offering this limited-time sandwich for both the Whopper and Whopper Jr., which are different both in terms of size and price. If the Burger King logo colors don't make you crave their food, the smell of the brisket will.

The smokey, delicious, BBQ Brisket Whopper will be available at participating locations across the U.S. starting on July 15, with the BBQ Brisket Whopper starting at $7.99 and the Jr. version starting at $4.79. However, there's more to the story than one delicious burger addition. Burger King is using this sandwich as a kick-off point for an entire reimagining of the Whopper menu.