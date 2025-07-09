Burger King's Iconic Whopper Is Getting A BBQ Brisket Upgrade
What comes to mind when you think of your ideal barbecue meal? Maybe a burger? Maybe a juicy, delicious serving of brisket? Well, you better hold onto your cowboy hats as we tell you that, thanks to Burger King's newest menu announcement, you don't have to choose between the two anymore.
The iconic chain has announced the arrival of the new BBQ Brisket Whopper, which features slow-cooked brisket, crispy onions, American cheese, and barbecue sauce piled on top of the Whopper you know and love. The best part is, the whole family can get involved, as Burger King is offering this limited-time sandwich for both the Whopper and Whopper Jr., which are different both in terms of size and price. If the Burger King logo colors don't make you crave their food, the smell of the brisket will.
The smokey, delicious, BBQ Brisket Whopper will be available at participating locations across the U.S. starting on July 15, with the BBQ Brisket Whopper starting at $7.99 and the Jr. version starting at $4.79. However, there's more to the story than one delicious burger addition. Burger King is using this sandwich as a kick-off point for an entire reimagining of the Whopper menu.
Introducing the Whopper By You platform
Burger King's slogans always focus on customer satisfaction and compatibility, from the current "You rule" to the previous "Have it your way." Of course, talk is cheap, and without action to back it up, a slogan is just lip service. That's why Burger King is putting its money where its mouth is by introducing the "Whopper by You" platform.
"Whopper by You" allows Burger King customers to submit their ideas for their dream Whopper, giving diners a chance to put their stamp on fast food history. To do so, challengers must go to BK.com/WBY, where they can officially enter their submission and become the next great sandwich pioneer. The chain also announced that with your first personalized creation, customers will get a random Royal Perks offer, which could mean a one-cent Whopper every week for a year, free food, or something else altogether — though that is with the caveat that you have a registered Royal Perks account.
This contest truly puts you in charge of your fast food. You can take a page from Graham Elliot's unconventional burger toppings like brie, grilled onions, watercress, and garlic aioli, or decide to add an egg or jalapeños. With the Whopper by You contest, you really do rule the kitchen.