What Anthony Bourdain Actually Thought About NYC's 'Dirty Water Hot Dogs'

The late Anthony Bourdain lives on forever thanks to his acerbic wit and pronounced opinions on everything from why brunch is the worst meal to his belief that scrambled eggs should be kept simple (no dairy component needed). He also traveled far and wide, seemingly enjoying home-cooked, family meals just as much as Michelin-star delicacies. And then there was a special place in his heart for street food, from the stalls of Vietnam to his home city of New York, and its street specialty: dirty water hot dogs. Of the infamous wieners, sold out of carts or stalls set up NYC sidewalks, he told Insider Tech, "That's what we do. Yeah, I like a dirty water hot dog as much as anybody else" (per YouTube).

However, he qualified this statement by saying, "It's not the best hot dog in the world, by any stretch of the imagination," and adding that he'd be more likely to hit up Chicago for the best dog. Still, there is clearly something special to NYC's dirty water dogs, beyond any nostalgia Bourdain might have felt for food that was native to him.