Avoid This Mistake When Storing Egg Cartons In The Fridge

Eggs are one of those staple ingredients that are hard to live without. Even amidst price hikes and stores implementing buying limits during supply shortages, shoppers will typically still buy a carton or two. While you might think that the eggs are fine to be ignored in their cartons until use, there's actually a proper way to store them. To learn more, Food Republic spoke to Richard LaMarita, chef-instructor of Plant-Based Culinary Arts at The Institute of Culinary Education's New York campus.

Ever notice how most eggs have a side that's slightly more pointed? According to LaMarita, "In the egg, between the egg white and inner shell membrane is a small vacuum at the rounded, blunter end called the air cell. Storing the egg pointed side down ensures the air cell is situated at the top of the egg, which prevents the yolk from slipping downward and off-center." By alleviating the pressure on the air pocket, you help preserve the yolk's freshness and let it float atop the egg whites. Storing your eggs with the right side down also helps improve the taste, as it affects the thickness and texture of the egg whites — which is where more of the protein comes from. It's all about preserving the inner construction of the egg for the freshest results when you crack it open. Note: if you're still unsure of an egg's freshness, you can also try the water test before storing in your fridge.