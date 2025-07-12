Review: Jeni's New Summer Ice Cream Flavors Are A Delicious Way To Beat The Heat

Who among us hasn't enjoyed the frosty reprieve of a freshly scooped ice cream on a hot summer day? Far more than just a sugary dessert, ice cream is a summertime staple, the soft and melty scoops piled onto cones at every beach, boardwalk, and baseball game. For many of us, ice cream allows us a momentary escape, the colorful tubs of inventive flavors leveling us all to a state of blissful childlike wonder.

No ice cream store better understands imagination than Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, a scoop shop founded in Columbus, Ohio. If you've been lucky enough to enjoy a scoop from one of the 30 Jeni's locations nationwide, you'd know that the shop is more than just chocolate and vanilla bean – it's a collection of flavors you won't see anywhere else, with ingredients you likely would have never thought to try. The summer collection, featuring flavors like watermelon taffy, popcorn brittle, and toasted s'mores, encapsulates all of the best parts of summertime: beach trips, carnival rides, blazing campfires, and long days at the park. I sampled five of the six new summer options and an additional limited time offering, exploring the taste and texture of each inventive flavor. Long story short? You'll want to give every flavor a try, even if you're not so sure about it — Jeni's has quite a way of surprising you.