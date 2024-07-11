Marinate Your Bacon For An Explosion Of Flavor

No matter how you cook bacon, the rich savory flavor enhances pretty much every dish it goes in. But if you really want to amplify the taste and texture, it's worth adding an extra step: marinating the meat before you cook it. While you might traditionally think about marinating proteins such as steak or chicken, bacon can also benefit significantly from the process.

A marinade gives the opportunity to add a huge variety of different flavors — whether you prefer a sweet, savory, or spicy profile. For example, coffee is the secret ingredient that adds a strong kick to bacon, so letting the strips soak in a mixture of black coffee, cinnamon, cocoa powder, and brown sugar for an hour (or overnight) will add a sensational sweet-savory note to breakfast. As an added bonus, as well as bringing extra flavor, marinating the meat can also help improve the caramelization during cooking, especially when incorporating sugars or syrups.

While you might ordinarily choose smoked strips of bacon, it's best to go for unsmoked when you're using marinades since the smoky flavor may otherwise dominate the other ingredients. And because of the extra moisture, it's worth cooking bacon in the oven when it's been marinated, for less mess as well as a pleasingly crispy result. Just don't make the mistake of roasting bacon without parchment paper, as the extra layer of protection will make clean-up even easier.