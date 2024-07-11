Marinate Your Bacon For An Explosion Of Flavor
No matter how you cook bacon, the rich savory flavor enhances pretty much every dish it goes in. But if you really want to amplify the taste and texture, it's worth adding an extra step: marinating the meat before you cook it. While you might traditionally think about marinating proteins such as steak or chicken, bacon can also benefit significantly from the process.
A marinade gives the opportunity to add a huge variety of different flavors — whether you prefer a sweet, savory, or spicy profile. For example, coffee is the secret ingredient that adds a strong kick to bacon, so letting the strips soak in a mixture of black coffee, cinnamon, cocoa powder, and brown sugar for an hour (or overnight) will add a sensational sweet-savory note to breakfast. As an added bonus, as well as bringing extra flavor, marinating the meat can also help improve the caramelization during cooking, especially when incorporating sugars or syrups.
While you might ordinarily choose smoked strips of bacon, it's best to go for unsmoked when you're using marinades since the smoky flavor may otherwise dominate the other ingredients. And because of the extra moisture, it's worth cooking bacon in the oven when it's been marinated, for less mess as well as a pleasingly crispy result. Just don't make the mistake of roasting bacon without parchment paper, as the extra layer of protection will make clean-up even easier.
Marinate bacon in booze for richly elevated flavor
If you really want to take bacon to the next level in terms of ramped-up flavor and utter deliciousness, then try marinating the meat in a booze-based mixture. The alcohol also works as a gentle acid to break down the protein structure and produce a tender result. Just choose your favorite liquor as the dominant flavor profile, from smoky vanilla-rich bourbon to sweet and spicy rum, or a hoppy IPA. As well as being a perfect addition to brunch, the rich-tasting, crispy strips also work beautifully as a topping on a homemade all-American cheeseburger.
When marinating bacon in booze, think about adding extra ingredients to the mix that complement the other flavors. This could be anything from brown sugar, honey, or maple syrup to black pepper, garlic, or hot cayenne pepper. Mix all the ingredients, fully coat the meat, and leave it to marinate in a covered dish or resealable plastic bag for at least half an hour in the refrigerator. Just don't use a metal container to marinate meat, as the acid can react with it.
To give things a different twist, try experimenting with cocktail-like flavors in marinades — think tequila and lime, or whiskey and citrus zest. Or for a non-alcoholic version that tastes just as good, try substituting ginger beer instead. Just make sure it's not a diet version if you want the fullest flavor possible.