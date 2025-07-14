Butter Cake Vs Pound Cake: What's The Difference?

The iconic pound cake takes a no-fuss approach to baking. It gets its name from the fact that it's traditionally made with a pound of the four main ingredients: flour, butter, eggs, and sugar. This ingredient ratio "creates a dense, fine-crumbed cake that's sturdy and rich," David Davidov told us. This old-fashioned recipe traditionally does not use leavening agents, and instead relies on the air incorporated during the creaming of the batter and sugar, rather than baking powder and baking soda. Its higher ratio of butter and eggs to flour, and lack of leavening agents, give it a dense, compact structure alongside a very rich buttery texture.

The rich, dense crumb and delicate flavors of pound cakes mean that frosting would be wasted on them. One of the most appealing things about pound cakes is that their base flavor can stand alone without any extra pizzazz, and traditionally, the most popular flavorings to the cake itself are vanilla, coconut, rum, butter, and lemon. One way to make the freshest of lemon pound cake is to pour lemon juice on the dessert, right when it comes out of the oven.

As Davidov put it: "It's simple, but when done right, it's elegant." He added, "Pound cake is perfect for casual or elegant occasions where the cake stands on its own — think afternoon tea, brunches, or served with macerated berries and whipped cream. It travels well and keeps beautifully." If you're looking for unfrosted yet inventive upgrades for your pound cakes, try having a go at using Ina Garten's sugar technique for a crackly crust