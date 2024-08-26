Pesto Is The Mayo-Free Alternative To Try In Tuna Salad

If canned tuna with mayo has gotten a little bit predictable for you, reach for a jar of something brighter, herbier, and unexpected — pesto! A couple spoonfuls of jarred or homemade basil pesto is an instant route to flavorful, mayo-free tuna salad that is even more versatile than the traditional creamy versions.

For the base, this may be a good time to use canned tuna in water over oil, because the pesto already has oil in it. If you prefer the softer texture of oil-packed tuna, just be sure to drain it well so the final product does not end up greasy. Combine your favorite can with a spoonful or two of pesto, and that is about it — but of course, adding extra ingredients to your taste is the biggest perk of this dish.

Take a bite and adjust the salt and pepper to taste. If the texture is a little too crumbly but the seasoning feels right, add an extra drizzle of olive oil to bring it all together. Is the flavor a bit on the rich side? Add a squeeze of lemon juice or splash of red wine vinegar for acid, so you avoid the biggest mistake everyone makes with tuna salad. For a more creamy tuna salad without mayo, add in a spoonful of Greek yogurt for a dish that has the best of both worlds.