How Martha Stewart Removes Rust From Gardening Tools With One Pantry Staple

Your pantry ingredients don't only have to be used in the kitchen — in fact, some of them can be useful in and out of the household. Rusty garden tools are a problem that you might think requires a special type of cleaner, but according to Martha Stewart, all you need is baking soda.

For this hack, mix baking soda with a bit of water to form a paste. Spread a thick layer of the paste over the rusted area — this works best on light rust — then gently scrub until the rust is gone before rinsing it clean. When scrubbing, remember to keep the sponge or pad wet to avoid damage or scratching so your tools will look good as new. This concept of making a baking soda paste will also help clean other metal surfaces like a grease-stained grill rack. Just remember to buff gently and that you may need to repeat the process of adding and cleaning off the paste to get your desired shine.

Note that the best way to prevent rust from forming in the first place is storing your garden tools in a covered, dry area. This goes for kitchen knives and appliances as well which should be properly dried before putting them in a drawer or knife block.