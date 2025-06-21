How Martha Stewart Removes Rust From Gardening Tools With One Pantry Staple
Your pantry ingredients don't only have to be used in the kitchen — in fact, some of them can be useful in and out of the household. Rusty garden tools are a problem that you might think requires a special type of cleaner, but according to Martha Stewart, all you need is baking soda.
For this hack, mix baking soda with a bit of water to form a paste. Spread a thick layer of the paste over the rusted area — this works best on light rust — then gently scrub until the rust is gone before rinsing it clean. When scrubbing, remember to keep the sponge or pad wet to avoid damage or scratching so your tools will look good as new. This concept of making a baking soda paste will also help clean other metal surfaces like a grease-stained grill rack. Just remember to buff gently and that you may need to repeat the process of adding and cleaning off the paste to get your desired shine.
Note that the best way to prevent rust from forming in the first place is storing your garden tools in a covered, dry area. This goes for kitchen knives and appliances as well which should be properly dried before putting them in a drawer or knife block.
More ways to use baking soda
Baking soda really is a magical pantry item as it can be used for more than just enhancing your baked goods or savory recipes. In terms of your garden, Martha Stewart also uses baking soda to kill weeds using a similar process. You'll want to form a paste with baking soda and water or vinegar, then spread the mixture onto the weeds so they dry up and die away. At this rate, it might be best to have two boxes of this pantry staple; one to keep in the kitchen and one to keep in your garage.
In the kitchen, baking soda can be the ultimate natural cleaner. Whether you're using it as an odor neutralizer to bring freshness to your refrigerator, combining it with soap and water to create an all purpose cleaner, or as a polish for crusty pots and pans, baking soda can do it all. Once again be careful as you scrub as to not damage your products, but in general baking soda is a good non-abrasive option. Just know that one surface you should generally avoid cleaning with baking soda is wood, whether that's for cutting boards or counter tops. It may stain the surface of the wood leaving it discolored and still unclean. But in general, baking soda can and should be your go-to natural cleaning ingredient as it will leave your kitchen looking and feeling fresh.