How To Order Red Lobster's Secret Menu Po'boy

If there's one thing people adore about Red Lobster, it's the seafood chain's delicious, warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits: They're complimentary, and you get two per entree. Therefore, it's no surprise that the internet is full of Red Lobster secret menu hacks involving these delectable bites of cheesy, buttery goodness — from ordering extra to take home after your meal to using the store-bought biscuit mix to make a variety of unexpected dishes. Here's one you may not have tried yet: making a shrimp po'boy using the biscuits as the bread.

To make this secret menu item, order a shrimp-focused entree. We recommend Walt's Favorite Shrimp, which are battered and lightly fried, for that perfect hint of crunch; however, any shrimp dish would work. You could even try the Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp, which comes with Red Lobster's signature Piña Colada sauce, if you want to add a tropical twist to your po'boy. If your shrimp has tails attached, remove them before placing a few between the two halves of the biscuit.

To mimic a traditional po'boy recipe, order a House Side Salad with Thousand Island dressing on the side. Add some dressing to each side of the biscuit and top with tomato and lettuce; the bits of red onion will add additional umami to the dish. Alternatively, you could swap the Thousand Island dressing for a side order of Cajun Butter Sauce — a rich and spicy sauce that accompanies dishes like the Salmon New Orleans.