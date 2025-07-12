How To Order Red Lobster's Secret Menu Po'boy
If there's one thing people adore about Red Lobster, it's the seafood chain's delicious, warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits: They're complimentary, and you get two per entree. Therefore, it's no surprise that the internet is full of Red Lobster secret menu hacks involving these delectable bites of cheesy, buttery goodness — from ordering extra to take home after your meal to using the store-bought biscuit mix to make a variety of unexpected dishes. Here's one you may not have tried yet: making a shrimp po'boy using the biscuits as the bread.
To make this secret menu item, order a shrimp-focused entree. We recommend Walt's Favorite Shrimp, which are battered and lightly fried, for that perfect hint of crunch; however, any shrimp dish would work. You could even try the Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp, which comes with Red Lobster's signature Piña Colada sauce, if you want to add a tropical twist to your po'boy. If your shrimp has tails attached, remove them before placing a few between the two halves of the biscuit.
To mimic a traditional po'boy recipe, order a House Side Salad with Thousand Island dressing on the side. Add some dressing to each side of the biscuit and top with tomato and lettuce; the bits of red onion will add additional umami to the dish. Alternatively, you could swap the Thousand Island dressing for a side order of Cajun Butter Sauce — a rich and spicy sauce that accompanies dishes like the Salmon New Orleans.
More secret menu sandwiches to try at Red Lobster
Not a fan of shrimp? No problem. This secret menu hack also works with crab or lobster. To make a deliciously cheesy lobster roll, order an entree that comes with a lobster tail, such as the Grilled Shrimp, Salmon, and Lobster Signature Feast. Alternatively, you could order the entree of your choice and add a lobster tail as your side. Ask for a side of mayonnaise to spread inside the biscuit before placing the lobster meat in. Lastly, request a lemon wedge and squeeze a bit inside for some extra zest.
The beauty of Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits is that you can take any protein from the menu and create a delicious, cheesy sandwich with them. For example, you could order the cheeseburger meal, cut up the hamburger patty into pieces, and pair them with the toppings to make leveled-up Cheddar Bay Biscuit sliders.
Alternatively, follow the same process as making sliders to create a cheesy version of the Crunch-Fried Flounder Sandwich. Order a side of extra signature sauce to coat the inside of the biscuits, add the fish, and top with coleslaw. Whichever option you choose, the warm, savory taste of Cheddar Bay Biscuits is sure to complement whatever you pair them with.