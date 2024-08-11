Level Up Your Sliders With Red Lobster Biscuit Buns

Succulent seafood isn't the only reason loyal patrons return to Red Lobster: The Cheddar Bay Biscuits are a big attraction and may be the most iconic food on the menu. Although Red Lobster and Olive Garden share a similar policy for serving complimentary bread, you don't have to shy away from asking for as much as you desire. Best of all, you can use the biscuits as buns to turn other menu items into delicious sliders.

Using various meats and seafoods on the menu as a filling for Cheddar Bay Biscuits is one of the best Red Lobster menu hacks. When you think about it, it seems like a no-brainer to make mini lobster rolls by ordering grilled or steamed lobster tail with mayo or melted butter. If you order popcorn shrimp or fried fish instead, you can ask for cocktail or tartar sauce to spread on the buns.

Aside from seafood, the restaurant has a bacon cheeseburger on the menu. You can cut the grilled patty into a few pieces and put them on the cheddar biscuits with some tomato and lettuce, which is enhanced even further with the bacon. Another option is to slice up a sirloin steak or filet mignon. However, you don't have to limit your Red Lobster sliders to what you can order at the restaurant, if you just take some biscuits home.