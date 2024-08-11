Level Up Your Sliders With Red Lobster Biscuit Buns
Succulent seafood isn't the only reason loyal patrons return to Red Lobster: The Cheddar Bay Biscuits are a big attraction and may be the most iconic food on the menu. Although Red Lobster and Olive Garden share a similar policy for serving complimentary bread, you don't have to shy away from asking for as much as you desire. Best of all, you can use the biscuits as buns to turn other menu items into delicious sliders.
Using various meats and seafoods on the menu as a filling for Cheddar Bay Biscuits is one of the best Red Lobster menu hacks. When you think about it, it seems like a no-brainer to make mini lobster rolls by ordering grilled or steamed lobster tail with mayo or melted butter. If you order popcorn shrimp or fried fish instead, you can ask for cocktail or tartar sauce to spread on the buns.
Aside from seafood, the restaurant has a bacon cheeseburger on the menu. You can cut the grilled patty into a few pieces and put them on the cheddar biscuits with some tomato and lettuce, which is enhanced even further with the bacon. Another option is to slice up a sirloin steak or filet mignon. However, you don't have to limit your Red Lobster sliders to what you can order at the restaurant, if you just take some biscuits home.
Making Red Lobster biscuit sliders at home
It's convenient to make Cheddar Bay Biscuit sliders while you're dining at Red Lobster, but you can add any manner of meats, sauces, and veggies to them in your own kitchen. At the end of a dine-in meal, just ask for more biscuits in a to-go box, or you can order a dozen of them to pick up and take home.
You can store the biscuits in an airtight vessel for up to three days at room temperature. When it comes to reheating them, though, it can be tricky to keep them from getting hard and dry. You can avoid this by letting your oven sit for a few minutes after preheating to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, slide in a lined cookie sheet with the biscuits on top and bake for about five minutes to heat the bread all the way through.
Once heated, you can fill the biscuits with everything from chicken fried steak and mushroom sauce, to pulled pork and barbecue sauce, to pot roast and beef gravy. If you want to branch out from lunch and dinner dishes, consider making deliciously cheesy breakfast sliders with eggs and sausage, or make mini BLT sandwiches with mayo or a creamy mayo alternative like Italian dressing.
Experimenting more with Red Lobster biscuit mix
Along with making sliders, you can use Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits to make other dishes at home. For example, you can cut them in half to make mini pizzas, or use them as a base for eggs Benedict, sausage gravy, or egg gravy for the ultimate Southern breakfast dish.
You can even break up the biscuits into pieces to use as a crust for casseroles, or turn them into breadcrumbs to use in a variety of dishes, such as chicken parmesan. To add some crunch and flavor to soups and salads, chop the biscuits into pieces, drizzle with olive oil on a sheet pan, and bake at 375 degrees for about 15 minutes to make croutons.
While there's nothing quite like Cheddar Bay Biscuits straight from the restaurant, it's convenient that Red Lobster sells a regular biscuit box mix and a gluten-free version in stores, too. Beyond just enjoying the biscuits as-is, did you know that you can use Red Lobster biscuit mix in surprising ways? You can make the dough as directed, and add it to chicken and dumplings. On the other hand, you can use the blend as the batter for fried chicken or fish, chicken tenders, or chicken fried steak. Stepping outside the box even more, try to enhance a chicken cobbler with the Red Lobster biscuit mix. Or, make waffles out of the dough to top with your favorite syrup for sweet and savory goodness.