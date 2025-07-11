The Vintage Maryland Restaurant That's Been Serving Seafood Since The 1920s

You're in for a treat when you savor a meal at a family-owned restaurant; there's a palpable magic to the occasion. It's hard to go wrong when you combine friendly, casual service, a time-tested menu, and a lived-in atmosphere. For a long time in Maryland, O'Donnell's has been serving up that kind of magical seafood experience.

First opened in 1922 in Washington D.C., O'Donnell's enjoyed great popularity as it shifted through several locations. The longest-running enterprise, O'Donnell's Seafood Grill in Bethesda, Maryland, operated from 1956 to 2001. In fact, current co-owner Bill Edelblut worked at this restaurant since high school, involved in the business since 1973. He grew up to take over operations, expanding to another location in the Kentlands in 1997. The restaurant remained successful, but he yearned to change the format. So, along with his daughter Ashlee, the family opened O'Donnell's Market in 2015, thereby keeping the legacy alive.

With a sleek, modern interior, this current location looks a world away from the naval themes of the original O'Donnell's Seafood Grill. Yet the thoughtful sourcing of seafood, signature dishes, and even rotation of regulars remain the same. So if you're in Potomac, Maryland, stop by for a delicious meal.