The Vintage Maryland Restaurant That's Been Serving Seafood Since The 1920s
You're in for a treat when you savor a meal at a family-owned restaurant; there's a palpable magic to the occasion. It's hard to go wrong when you combine friendly, casual service, a time-tested menu, and a lived-in atmosphere. For a long time in Maryland, O'Donnell's has been serving up that kind of magical seafood experience.
First opened in 1922 in Washington D.C., O'Donnell's enjoyed great popularity as it shifted through several locations. The longest-running enterprise, O'Donnell's Seafood Grill in Bethesda, Maryland, operated from 1956 to 2001. In fact, current co-owner Bill Edelblut worked at this restaurant since high school, involved in the business since 1973. He grew up to take over operations, expanding to another location in the Kentlands in 1997. The restaurant remained successful, but he yearned to change the format. So, along with his daughter Ashlee, the family opened O'Donnell's Market in 2015, thereby keeping the legacy alive.
With a sleek, modern interior, this current location looks a world away from the naval themes of the original O'Donnell's Seafood Grill. Yet the thoughtful sourcing of seafood, signature dishes, and even rotation of regulars remain the same. So if you're in Potomac, Maryland, stop by for a delicious meal.
O'Donnell's menu is full of scrumptious seafood
Although now reformatted into a more casual market format, O'Donnell's menu still features delicious recipes passed down through family generations. The restaurant is the perfect place to investigate the differences between Maryland and Carolina crab cakes; it offers a beloved rendition of the Chesapeake Bay classic. Also on the menu are seafood-centric offerings like lobster rolls, New England clam chowder, tuna salad sandwiches, and oysters and clams on the half shell.
Yet, with the new market concept, it's also a place to swing by and buy fish and other seafood to-go. The Edelbluts have tight connections with the fishing industry, ensuring the options are fresh and tasty. You can select from fresh fillets laid out on the beautiful counter, inquiring for personal recommendations. And when they're in season, it's also a great place to pick up some uniquely flavorful Maryland Blue crabs. Plus, you can easily turn your purchase into a full meal, as O'Donnell's also sells already prepared sides like Brussels sprouts, roasted beets, and potato salad. So whether you dine in or enjoy their food at home, make sure to sample a bite of O'Donnell's impressive seafood legacy.