America's Favorite Fried Chicken Sandwich Is From This Southern Chain, According To Yelp

Crowdsourcing a choice and fried chicken sandwiches — it's hard to imagine a more blue-bloodedly American combination than that. Fried chicken sandwiches are everywhere these days, with seemingly every national chain getting in on the action. While everyone's a winner thanks to the abundance of this perfect dish, there can only be one champion of the fried chicken sandwich, and thanks to Yelp, we now know which chain comes out on top.

The winner of the 2025 Top Chicken Sandwich Chains award, according to Yelp's press release, is the Southern institution Chick-fil-A. The no-frills, juicy chicken patties that always fit perfectly on the bun, which is the perfect bread for holding all that chicken, are so delightful that the chain can withstand staying closed on Sundays and still hold onto the top spot in Yelp's rankings.

Not every chain ended up making the criteria for this contest, so if your favorite isn't listed, it might not have been snubbed. Yelp specifically considered companies with over 100 locations that operate in multiple states. From there, it came down to how cuckoo for chicken the reviews were.