The Ingredient That Gives Tuna Salad The Tangy, Crunchy Upgrade It Deserves

While a creamy, basic, mayo-forward tuna salad recipe has its place in the world, that doesn't mean it's the only variation. No longer are the days when tuna has to be bland and one-note. Instead, make room for vibrant, fresh flavors and avoid one of the biggest mistakes you can make when making tuna salad: creating a bland and mushy dish. Food Republic contacted Marissa Stevens, Recipe Developer and Food Blogger at Pinch and Swirl, for advice on which additions make all the difference in achieving a well-textured tuna. The secret ingredient she suggests: pepperoncini.

These yellow-green-hued peppers add a variety of flavors and colors. "It's more than just crunch and acidity — though both help cut through the richness of tuna and mayo," says Stevens. Since mayonnaise tends to be thick and somewhat homogeneous, the slightly sour, mildly spiced peppers break up the consistency. She further explains, "Pepperoncini add nuance: they're bright but not too sharp, with a hint of heat and subtle fruitiness that round out the flavor," which wakes up the salty fish and creamy base.

They're the less spicy swap for jalapeños, whose pungency can quickly overwhelm the dish. The best way to add pepperoncini to tuna salad for ample flavor is to "chop them fairly fine and stir them through the whole mix so every bite gets a bit of that deep, tangy punch," according to Stevens. Use around 2 tablespoons of pepperoncini per 10 ounces of tuna.