The Ingredient That Gives Tuna Salad The Tangy, Crunchy Upgrade It Deserves
While a creamy, basic, mayo-forward tuna salad recipe has its place in the world, that doesn't mean it's the only variation. No longer are the days when tuna has to be bland and one-note. Instead, make room for vibrant, fresh flavors and avoid one of the biggest mistakes you can make when making tuna salad: creating a bland and mushy dish. Food Republic contacted Marissa Stevens, Recipe Developer and Food Blogger at Pinch and Swirl, for advice on which additions make all the difference in achieving a well-textured tuna. The secret ingredient she suggests: pepperoncini.
These yellow-green-hued peppers add a variety of flavors and colors. "It's more than just crunch and acidity — though both help cut through the richness of tuna and mayo," says Stevens. Since mayonnaise tends to be thick and somewhat homogeneous, the slightly sour, mildly spiced peppers break up the consistency. She further explains, "Pepperoncini add nuance: they're bright but not too sharp, with a hint of heat and subtle fruitiness that round out the flavor," which wakes up the salty fish and creamy base.
They're the less spicy swap for jalapeños, whose pungency can quickly overwhelm the dish. The best way to add pepperoncini to tuna salad for ample flavor is to "chop them fairly fine and stir them through the whole mix so every bite gets a bit of that deep, tangy punch," according to Stevens. Use around 2 tablespoons of pepperoncini per 10 ounces of tuna.
More ways to add pepperoncini to your tuna salad
While stirring the pepperoncini in will impart a different consistency, Stevens advises, "If texture's the goal, save a few [sliced] rings to layer on top for extra crunch," in addition to the mixed-in pieces. The key to successfully adding a few whole rings on top is to ensure that you remove any excess juice from them. She explains that to do so, you'll let any excess drip off, then "just pat them dry first to keep the salad from getting watery." If stirring in bits of the peppers doesn't sound appealing, skip adding them to the base altogether and instead top off your sandwich with sliced peppers for pops of acidity and zestiness.
In this case, don't worry about drying them off, as the excess juice serves as another vessel for briny flavor, which is perfect for softening the bread on a tuna salad sandwich. While a sandwich is a solid choice, this pepperoncini tuna is also delicious when eaten with crunchy crackers (like these salty-sweet poppy onion ones) or on top of a thick slice of tomato for extra brightness. You could also portion a scoop on top of Steven's Nicoise salad for the perfect lunch, or even just eat it by the spoonful to savor the delicious textures and flavors.