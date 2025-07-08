The Vintage Candy That Was Manufactured With WWII Ammunition Machines

It's no secret that war can, at times, drive innovation forward. Penicillin, duct tape, and cooking with microwaves are just some of the many breakthroughs that came from wartime technological advancements, and candy bars owe their origins to World War I. Following a similar trend, it turns out that the origins of Smarties candy can be traced back to World War II machinery.

Smarties were invented by Edward Dee, who came from England to New Jersey in 1949. He set up shop in a garage in Bloomfield in August, 1949, where he used a machine that had originally been used to compress gunpowder into pellets for munitions to, instead, compress sugar into the Smarties candies we know today to taste like six fruity flavors, which he sold to local shops.

His candy was a hit, and he moved the business, first to Elizabeth, New Jersey, in 1959, and then to Union, New Jersey in 1967, where it resides to this day. Between that latter move, the candy went international, as Dee opened up a Canadian factory in Toronto, where they produced the candy Canadians refer to as Rockets due to the existence of Nestle's Smarties, which are closer to M&Ms than the sugar tablets we in the States know and love.