The Civil War was a violent conflict, but cannonballs and rifles weren't the only dangers soldiers faced. Illness and disease, compounded by poor nutrition, accounted for more than half of all deaths. Dr. James Henry Salisbury, a Union surgeon, came face to face with this reality on the battlefield.

Salisbury saw more deaths from dysentery than from enemy fire. He believed that the Union soldier's diet of starchy vegetables, fortified dry biscuits, and whatever else could be scavenged created a toxic gut environment. After extensive observation and research, Salisbury posited that the imbalance of digestive flora could be remedied by eating plenty of lean meat, which would not ferment in the stomach like the soldiers' previous diet.

Salisbury's proposed solution was a patty of chopped broiled beef, made more palatable with gravy. Easy on the gut, full of protein, and lacking the vegetable fiber he believed contributed to poor gut health, post-war America adopted the Salisbury steak as standard fare for the sick. While the curative effects of this recipe are questionable, it did help relieve the symptoms of Union soldiers and provided a tasty, effective way to get more protein into their diets.

This medical food trend forever altered the American palate, paving the way for other beef patty recipes like the classic all-American cheeseburger. Today, Salisbury steak remains a delicious dinner-time meal with plenty of variety in ingredients, presentations, and condiments.