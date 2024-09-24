How The Civil War Led To The Invention Of Salisbury Steak
The Civil War was a violent conflict, but cannonballs and rifles weren't the only dangers soldiers faced. Illness and disease, compounded by poor nutrition, accounted for more than half of all deaths. Dr. James Henry Salisbury, a Union surgeon, came face to face with this reality on the battlefield.
Salisbury saw more deaths from dysentery than from enemy fire. He believed that the Union soldier's diet of starchy vegetables, fortified dry biscuits, and whatever else could be scavenged created a toxic gut environment. After extensive observation and research, Salisbury posited that the imbalance of digestive flora could be remedied by eating plenty of lean meat, which would not ferment in the stomach like the soldiers' previous diet.
Salisbury's proposed solution was a patty of chopped broiled beef, made more palatable with gravy. Easy on the gut, full of protein, and lacking the vegetable fiber he believed contributed to poor gut health, post-war America adopted the Salisbury steak as standard fare for the sick. While the curative effects of this recipe are questionable, it did help relieve the symptoms of Union soldiers and provided a tasty, effective way to get more protein into their diets.
This medical food trend forever altered the American palate, paving the way for other beef patty recipes like the classic all-American cheeseburger. Today, Salisbury steak remains a delicious dinner-time meal with plenty of variety in ingredients, presentations, and condiments.
How to make Salisbury steak
To make this American food icon, you'll need ground beef, but after that, the world is your oyster. Some prefer the leanest mix possible, but ground chuck is what Bobby Flay uses when making Salisbury steak. It all depends on how much fat you want, and how that fat content interacts with your other ingredients.
You can season the meat however you'd like, but common recipes include vegetables like diced onion and garlic, seasonings like Worcestershire sauce and mustard, and ingredients to help the meat hold its shape, such as breadcrumbs. Ground beef is a blank canvas that needs additional flavors to taste great, but it pairs well with almost anything when cooked.
Don't worry about any special tricks to form the meat. Do you know how to make burger patties? If so, the process is nearly identical, but even easier. The patties should be oblong and no less than half an inch thick at their widest part, resembling a small football. This shape helps the outside develop a nice flavorful crust while keeping the inside juicy. To keep the texture of your Salisbury steak tender, avoid overworking the meat, as this can make it chewy and possibly dry.
For half-inch-thick patties, brown them over medium-high heat for five minutes per side. Then, make a gravy of your choice and simmer the Salisbury steaks, covered, in the gravy for up to 15 minutes for well-done meat.