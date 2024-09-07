World War I Actually Led To The Popularization Of Candy Bars

Today, candy bars line the shelves of stores everywhere. You can't even escape your local drugstore without having to resist the temptation. Oddly enough, we have World War I to thank for this.

The relationship between candy bars and soldiers began in Europe, where chocolates were rationed among British soldiers to boost morale. Seeing this work, the U.S. army followed suit. Originally, 20-pound blocks of chocolate were cut down and rewrapped, then distributed to U.S. soldiers. The plan worked, and the army saw an uptick in both resolve and energy (as it did with instant coffee). While the goal was short-term, it birthed a hearty appetite for chocolate for soldiers returning from the front lines, and thus, the U.S. candy bar market exploded.

Prohibition and the Great Depression caused massive ebbs and flows in the candy bar market but, ultimately, the industry spiked and large companies like Mars and The Hershey Company faced new competition from local chocolate manufacturers trying to capitalize on the new craving.