Our Favorite Apple Juice Brand Comes In A Cute Glass Jar And Is Made With California-Grown Apples
Nothing hits the spot in the morning like a cold glass of apple juice (or really any time of the day if you're anything like us). It's sweet, tart, and totally refreshing. But with so many brands dotting the juice aisle, it's hard to decide which one should have the honor of coming home with you. To find out, our taste-testers took on the difficult job of trying and ranking 13 apple juice brands. While there's one juice you should definitely keep out of your cart (psst... it's Signature Select), we thought it would be nice to talk more about the apple juice brand we're absolutely obsessed with: Martinelli's.
You know the name — Martinelli's iconic sparkling apple cider is all over the supermarkets during the holidays, but did you know it makes an insanely delicious classic apple juice, too? And not only is its apple juice delightful, but it comes in the CUTEST glass jar (which you can keep to repurpose in other ways, like a mini flower vase!). Based in California and made with 100% U.S.-grown apples (and a touch of vitamin C), you really can't go wrong. The reviewers agree: this apple juice has 4.8 out of five stars on Target.com. Customers describe it as crisp and refreshing, dubbing it the best apple juice in the country.
You can use apple juice for delicious recipes, too
The fun thing about apple juice is that you can use it for more than just drinking. Not only do we love Martinelli's for producing insanely delicious products, but the brand also gives tons of recipes on its website for you to try. For example, you can use apple juice to make some delicious cocktails, like a not-your-mamas appletini or an apple spiced margarita. If your sweet tooth is coming in strong, you can make some caramel apple cheesecake bars, an apple spiced cake, or even use a splash in your pancake mix for an apple-infused start to your day.
If you're leaning more towards the savory route, apple juice can be a secret weapon. You can use it to make a sauce to go along with some grilled pork chops (or you can use apple juice in a fall-inspired pork marinade). Add a bit of it to your vinaigrette for an epic salad, or use it to make some apple cider roasted chicken. The possibilities truly are endless.