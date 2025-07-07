Our Favorite Apple Juice Brand Comes In A Cute Glass Jar And Is Made With California-Grown Apples

Nothing hits the spot in the morning like a cold glass of apple juice (or really any time of the day if you're anything like us). It's sweet, tart, and totally refreshing. But with so many brands dotting the juice aisle, it's hard to decide which one should have the honor of coming home with you. To find out, our taste-testers took on the difficult job of trying and ranking 13 apple juice brands. While there's one juice you should definitely keep out of your cart (psst... it's Signature Select), we thought it would be nice to talk more about the apple juice brand we're absolutely obsessed with: Martinelli's.

You know the name — Martinelli's iconic sparkling apple cider is all over the supermarkets during the holidays, but did you know it makes an insanely delicious classic apple juice, too? And not only is its apple juice delightful, but it comes in the CUTEST glass jar (which you can keep to repurpose in other ways, like a mini flower vase!). Based in California and made with 100% U.S.-grown apples (and a touch of vitamin C), you really can't go wrong. The reviewers agree: this apple juice has 4.8 out of five stars on Target.com. Customers describe it as crisp and refreshing, dubbing it the best apple juice in the country.