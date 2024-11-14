Costco Korea Has Boozy Samples, But Does The US?
Those with a Costco membership know the real perk of shopping at the chain is the free samples dispersed throughout the aisles. After all, shopping at such a huge warehouse can be tiring, and the snacking stations along the way help to keep your energy up — so never make the mistake of being too nice to vendors by not indulging in the samples. And since Costco does business in 14 nations, samples vary by country, including one special type the U.S. is lacking: booze.
A few users on the r/Costco subreddit have shared photos from locations in Korea, where workers were handing out free samples of alcohol. Several customers were quick to comment on how this was a step up from the American sample game. In one post, a woman pours wine samples, and another photo shows a man with samples of Absolut vodka, both in those iconic tiny paper cups.
Drinking while grocery shopping could certainly be a new experience for U.S. tourists at international Costcos. More Reddit posts and comments reveal that countries including France, Mexico, Taiwan, and Puerto Rico also give out free alcohol samples, leaving American shoppers pining for these out-of-reach freebies.
Why doesn't American Costco have free alcohol samples?
When it comes down to it, the lack of alcohol samples at American Costcos is a result of local liquor laws. For example, ever wondered why Costcos in Maryland and Pennsylvania don't sell alcohol, but if you travel to nearby D.C. and Virginia, there's aisles full of it? State governments determine how much and what kinds of alcohol (if any) can appear on store shelves. Even grocery stories that both sell alcohol and offer free samples are bound by sample permit laws in some states. Amidst a host of other complications, like minors potentially taking drinks, it's easier to have no liquor samples in American Costcos, period.
If you live in a state where Costco can sell booze, you'd be wise to check out the liquor aisle. Costco's Kirkland Signature brand boozy beverages get great reviews for their quality and taste. Some say Costco should be your first stop when buying champagne, while others rank Kirkland's Single Malt Scotch as their number one. So while you can only sample them overseas, Kirkland alcohol isn't much less popular in the United States (and American Costcos still offer other great free samples, of course).