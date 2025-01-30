5 Foolproof Ways To Separate Eggs

Whether you're in need of egg whites to make Ree Drummond's fluffy waffles or you're looking for yolks to make a rich homemade ravioli, cleanly separating eggs is a skill every home cook needs to know. Luckily, there are quite a few different methods out there that you can try until you find the one easiest for you.

Before getting into the actual techniques, it's important to do a little housekeeping. It's crucial that you begin with cold eggs, as separating them is much, much easier than working with ones at room temperature. This is because cold whites and yolks stay a bit more firm when chilled, rather than loosening up and sticking together. If you try to separate warm eggs, you may notice that the yolks break more easily, contaminating the whites.

If you have a recipe that calls for room temp whites or yolks, simply separate the eggs straight out of the refrigerator, and then let them come up to temperature. Additionally, try not to crack eggs on the edge of the counter, or you might also break the yolk. Now that we've gotten that out of the way, it's time to learn all about five of our favorite methods for separating eggs. Whether you love kitchen gadgets or you like to just work with your hands, we have a solid method for you.