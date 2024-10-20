Make Walnuts Easier To Crack Open With One Simple Trick

Maybe you got a great deal on some shell-on walnuts or you have a neighbor with a tree that is producing more than they can eat. Either way, you ended up with some walnuts that need cracking, and you are dreading the work ahead. However, using heat and water, you can actually make the process a whole lot easier. In no time, you will have a pile of shelled walnuts perfect for a holiday get-together or cocktail hour.

Place your whole, unshelled walnuts in a wide-bottomed, high-sided pan. This way, the walnuts can be arranged snugly in a single layer so they more or less stay in place. Pour in water until the walnuts are nearly covered. Then, turn on the flame, and let them boil without a lid for five to 10 minutes. Lift them out with a slotted spoon, and let them dry and cool off in a strainer or on a kitchen towel.

After that, you can get to cracking. The shell will have softened to the point where you can break it with way less effort. The nut itself will have softened some too, but it won't be noticeable at all in applications like a walnut pesto pasta with shrimp or an orange walnut bundt cake. You can also simply toast the walnuts in a dry pan or on a baking sheet in the oven to crisp them right up.