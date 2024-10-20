Make Walnuts Easier To Crack Open With One Simple Trick
Maybe you got a great deal on some shell-on walnuts or you have a neighbor with a tree that is producing more than they can eat. Either way, you ended up with some walnuts that need cracking, and you are dreading the work ahead. However, using heat and water, you can actually make the process a whole lot easier. In no time, you will have a pile of shelled walnuts perfect for a holiday get-together or cocktail hour.
Place your whole, unshelled walnuts in a wide-bottomed, high-sided pan. This way, the walnuts can be arranged snugly in a single layer so they more or less stay in place. Pour in water until the walnuts are nearly covered. Then, turn on the flame, and let them boil without a lid for five to 10 minutes. Lift them out with a slotted spoon, and let them dry and cool off in a strainer or on a kitchen towel.
After that, you can get to cracking. The shell will have softened to the point where you can break it with way less effort. The nut itself will have softened some too, but it won't be noticeable at all in applications like a walnut pesto pasta with shrimp or an orange walnut bundt cake. You can also simply toast the walnuts in a dry pan or on a baking sheet in the oven to crisp them right up.
How to crack boiled walnuts
Unfortunately, even with this hack, the walnut shells do not just magically disappear. You do still have to separate the nut from the shell, so you can use whatever your preferred method is. A nutcracker is a great option. Place the nut at the indention in the V-shaped handles, and press them together to crack. Just be very gentle here! The shell is softer than you expect, and you want to avoid crushing the nut in the process. Use your fingers to pull off the bits of shell and pick out the fruit. Use similar care if you decide to just crush the unshelled nuts against each other. If you hold two of them in your hand and squeeze, the pressure will cause the walnut to crack.
Alternatively, grab a paring, steak, or dinner knife with a pointed tip. They do not have to be particularly sharp because you will be using your knife as more of a wedge. Turn the walnut, so the crossed end is facing up, press the point right down in the center, and twist the blade to pry the shell apart. This method is best for retaining intact walnut halves since there is no crushing required, so they are perfect for decorating a pretty tart or making deep-fried glassy nuts for a party snack. Whichever technique you go for, you will be glad you boiled the walnuts first!