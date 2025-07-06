The 3-Ingredient Dessert That Tastes Like A Brownie And Is Flour-Free

And there are some fun ways to jazz this up with other tasty ingredients, too. For those times you have ripe avocados lying around, you could try this recipe with avocado, cocoa powder, and some maple syrup to replace the sweetness of the bananas. Another alternative is to use almond or cashew butter in place of the peanut butter to add a slightly different flavor. If you use tahini or sunflower seed butter, the brownies would be nut- (and legume-) free.

If you're not a fan of bananas, you could also swap them out for applesauce or pumpkin puree — with a little agave or maple syrup to make up for lost sweetness. You can amp up the sweetness of the chocolate and tamp down any bitterness by adding a touch of salt, too. There are tons of salts you should always have in your pantry, and one of those is finishing salt, like flaky sea salt, which also adds a bit of texture to your dessert.

Really, you can get creative with toppings to add even more fun and flavor to this simple brownie. Anything you like paired with chocolate could work. Try coconut flakes, chopped peanuts or some other nuts, or chocolate chips on top. Sprinkle on some cinnamon or other warming spices. Place some berries on top just before cooking and let them melt into the top of the brownie as it bakes.

Next time you're craving a brownie, maybe opt for this quick and simple three-ingredient alternative. It's scrumptious and satisfying — and it's so easy to make.