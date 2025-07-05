The Country That Produces The Most Watermelon Is Far From Tropical

Think where you see watermelon growing. Odds are you'll conjure up images of a vibrant tropical setting surrounded by lush foliage and crystal lagoons. That's understandable — watermelons are believed to have originated in tropical African regions and ideally need a warm temperature to thrive — around 70 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. But what if we told you that the world's largest global producer isn't tropical at all? It's China, a largely temperate country.

In 2022, global annual watermelon production nearly totaled an eye-watering 100 million tons, with China firmly in the top spot, producing 60.4 million tons — more than all the other countries combined (per Worldostats). For context, the second-largest producer — Turkey — barely makes a dent, with a comparatively small annual production of 3.4 million tons.

China is the largest producer of many fruits — including strawberries — and this is due to having a vast expanse of agricultural land and a remarkably diverse climate. This allows for watermelon production across a wide range of regions. In the northwest, Gansu province features hot temperatures and low precipitation — ideal for watermelon farming. Here, farmers are known to use advanced techniques such as open-field sowing and seedling transplanting, which help retain soil moisture and boost crop yield. Further west, Xinjiang province stands out for its distinctive produce. With super hot days and cool nights, this region creates the ideal conditions for growing exceptionally sweet, large watermelons, making Xinjiang melons particularly prized.