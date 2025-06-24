Don't Throw Away Watermelon Rinds: Make This Tangy Snack Instead

There's nothing quite like fresh fruit, no matter the season — but watermelon makes summertime a bit sweeter. Whether you're enjoying it in a slice or making a watermelon and white peach salad with chèvre, we're used to savoring the fruit's red layer. But don't throw away those watermelon rinds — use them for a savory snack instead by pickling them. To learn more, we spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl.

If you want to use up your summer produce, pickling fruit and their rinds is a great way to add some tang to your meals. "Once you peel off the [watermelon's] tough green skin, the pale rind underneath is firm and crisp — kind of like cucumber, but sturdier," says Stevens. "It soaks up flavor really well and keeps some bite, which makes it great for snacking."

This no-waste hack is perfect for adding crunch and taste to a part of the watermelon that often gets scrapped. "The flavor lands somewhere between a bread-and-butter pickle and something like pickled daikon — sweet, tangy, and a little unexpected," Stevens adds. You'll still get those traditional watermelon undertones alongside the savory snap of the vinegar used in the pickling process. If you're a fan of sweet and salty snacks, pickled watermelon rinds are a great twist on a classic summer treat. Not to mention, you can keep the rinds year-round to reminisce about warm-weather eats on a cold day.