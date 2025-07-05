Sam's Club Vs Aldi: Which Sells The Cheapest Steaks?
Grocery store prices have been increasing consistently, and everyday consumers have been feeling the financial strain. It therefore makes sense that shoppers would turn to either Sam's Club — a warehouse chain that sells items in bulk for lower prices than most other supermarkets — or the German grocery store chain Aldi, known for its affordable groceries. We wondered: which of the two chains sells the cheapest steaks? Believe it or not, even with Sam's Club's bulk pricing advantage, it's Aldi.
Let's compare. Both Aldi and Sam's Club sell grass-fed New York strip steaks, and both offer them in packages of two. But while Sam's prices them at $14.48 per pound, Aldi sells them for just $12.99 per pound — meaning the same cut of beef is $1.50 less per pound at Aldi (though prices may vary by location and time).
In another case, Aldi also undercuts Sam's on top sirloin steaks; Aldi's cost just $7.99 per pound, while Sam's will set you back nearly $3 more, at $10.98 per pound. Overall, whether you're planning to grill or pan-sear, Aldi sells the more wallet-friendly steaks (here's why meat is so cheap at Aldi).
Aldi serves up better beef prices overall
It's not just steak where Aldi has Sam's Club beat — it's beef in general. Rather than assuming that Sam's is cheaper, customers who take the time to price-match with Aldi will find that Aldi also sells less expensive organic grass-fed 85/15 ground beef. The German supermarket chain's price is just $4.99 per pound, compared to Sam's $5.78 per pound — and Sam's only sells it in packs of three, so your total comes to around $17.34. A ground beef chub at Aldi is just $10.95 for two pounds, which breaks down to $2.19 per pound, whereas a comparable ground chuck chub at Sam's is more than double that, at $4.78 per pound.
And if you're planning to smoke brisket for your next cookout, Aldi sells an already-seasoned chunk of beef for just $3.25 per pound, while a USDA Prime trimmed brisket at Sam's goes for over $2 more, at $5.58 per pound. Searching for a budget-friendly cut of meat for a pot roast? You'll also find the better price at Aldi, with its Choice boneless chuck roast selling for $6.49 per pound compared to Sam's slightly higher $6.78 per pound.