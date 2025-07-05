Sam's Club Vs Aldi: Which Sells The Cheapest Steaks?

Grocery store prices have been increasing consistently, and everyday consumers have been feeling the financial strain. It therefore makes sense that shoppers would turn to either Sam's Club — a warehouse chain that sells items in bulk for lower prices than most other supermarkets — or the German grocery store chain Aldi, known for its affordable groceries. We wondered: which of the two chains sells the cheapest steaks? Believe it or not, even with Sam's Club's bulk pricing advantage, it's Aldi.

Let's compare. Both Aldi and Sam's Club sell grass-fed New York strip steaks, and both offer them in packages of two. But while Sam's prices them at $14.48 per pound, Aldi sells them for just $12.99 per pound — meaning the same cut of beef is $1.50 less per pound at Aldi (though prices may vary by location and time).

In another case, Aldi also undercuts Sam's on top sirloin steaks; Aldi's cost just $7.99 per pound, while Sam's will set you back nearly $3 more, at $10.98 per pound. Overall, whether you're planning to grill or pan-sear, Aldi sells the more wallet-friendly steaks (here's why meat is so cheap at Aldi).