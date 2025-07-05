Take Boxed Cookie Mix From Bland To Gourmet With One Ingredient

The smell of cookies baking in the oven can cure the hardest of days. Boxed cookie mix is a convenient way to whip up a batch, and can be just as easily upgraded as batter made from scratch. One simple trick is to add a sprinkle of sea salt right before baking.

Salt will likely already be included in your mix, but it's incorporated into all the other ingredients during the baking process. Sea salt is usually a finishing salt, which is used toward or at the end of cooking, and its purpose is to add a final layer of complexity to the flavor and texture profile of a dish. Ina Garten keeps three types of salts in her pantry at all times — two of which are finishing salts because they make such a difference. Cookies are sweet, of course, but balancing them out with salty or savory notes can make them more complex and interesting.

When your cookie batter is on the tray, simply add a small pinch of sea salt. The benefit of seasoning before baking is that it will better absorb into the cookies, while still maintaining a bit of crunch. You can also add sea salt as soon as the baked goods come out of the oven and are still hot, but note that flaky sea salt might be a better choice here, as the thinner texture will make it easier to chomp. Just like that, your boxed cookie mix will taste like a premium patisserie fare.