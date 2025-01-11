The Uncommon, Citrusy Spice You Need To Sprinkle On Your Next Batch Of Cookies

Whether you're looking for new ways to make your oatmeal cookies irresistible or are simply hoping to experiment with uncommon spices that will impress your dinner guests, there's one fragrant little seed that is sure to take your baking up a notch: grains of paradise. Indigenous to parts of West Africa, this diminutive spice packs a complex and flavorful punch, boasting rich notes of citrus, cardamom, coriander, nutmeg, and ginger.

Warm and slightly peppery (despite not being an actual peppercorn), grains of paradise carry just enough gentle heat to complement any kind of spiced cookie, from oatmeal raisin to chewy pumpkin chocolate chip, and even Doris Greenspan's double ginger molasses cookies. All you need to do is grind the grains into a powder and use about a teaspoon to start out. To grind them, use a spice grinder or pop them into a pepper mill and mill away.

But there's no reason to only let cookies have all the fun. The nuanced notes of grains of paradise also lend themselves well to other delectable baked goods such as scratch-made cinnamon rolls, banana bread, moist cranberry carrot cake, and so much more.