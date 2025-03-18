The Secret To Complex Chocolate Cookies Is A Popular Mexican Pepper

While there's no denying the yumminess of a good, simple chocolate chip cookie, there are plenty of easy ways to elevate them that pack an extra punch of delicious and unique flavor. Food Republic reached out to Audra Fullerton, head recipe developer and baking expert at The Baker Chick for the secret ingredient to a complex batch of cookies. The answer — ancho chilies.

When creating her cookies, she says, "I'd add in a touch of ancho chili to the butter mixture for just a touch of spice." This particular chile is the perfect complement to cookies due to its varying undertones and tasting notes. Ancho chiles are quite complex and known for their subtly sweet flavors reminiscent of stone fruit — like plums. It's why drinks like Mexican hot chocolate make such a complimentary and delicious pairing that enhances the overall flavors of the cocoa.

Furthermore, it adds a light smoky taste and a slightly bitter flavor that mimics chocolate in the cookie dough. For an even mix into the butter, use ancho chile powder. As a general rule of thumb, you can use a small pinch of the chile powder for a light touch of complexity, but don't use more than two teaspoons of chile powder per batch of cookies to avoid overpowering the cookies.