You'll Always Find This One Staple Ingredient In 3 Forms In Ina Garten's Pantry

Ina Garten doesn't take any chances when it comes to salt. The right salt can balance and enhance flavors, while the wrong one can result in an unpleasant mouthful. But with at least 16 different types of salt, it can be hard to narrow down in your pantry. Kosher salt, Maldon flaked sea salt, and French sea salt are The Barefoot Contessa's go-tos (via YouTube).

There's a good chance that you also reach for Kosher salt in your cooking. It has a signature flaky, slightly coarse shape to it, and is an unrefined salt that's mined on land. Its size and texture make it easy to measure and cook with, and the fact that it contains no impurities or additives means that it has a much subtler taste than other types.

French sea salt, otherwise known as fleur de sel, is actually one of the most expensive types of salt around. This is largely due to its labor-intensive collection method and the low quantities in which it is produced. Fleur de sel is the natural byproduct of evaporated seawater, forming a thin crust of flaky salt, which means it's got to be harvested by hand. Its texture is finer than regular sea salt but coarser than iodized table salt. Ina Garten likes it for its "lightly briny flavor" (per YouTube).

The last salt staple for Garten is Maldon sea salt flakes. This particular variety of sea salt comes from the British town of Maldon, where one family has been hand-harvesting it since 1882. Maldon salt has a pyramid shape, making it flaky yet not overly coarse. It is decidedly less salty than other sea salts, and its unique harvesting method gives it a slightly sweet taste.