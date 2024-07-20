The One-Hand Rule Anthony Bourdain Swore By When Making Burgers
As much as Anthony Bourdain enjoyed dining at Michelin-starred sushi restaurants, he was also known for his unabashed love of no-frills, unpretentious cooking, often eaten at a plastic table on the street, standing on the sidewalk, or right out of a paper bag. A classic NYC pizza slice and Chicago-style hot dogs made the list of his favorite foods, so it comes as no surprise that his ideal burger was just as straightforward. In fact, Bourdain said that burgers should be so simple that you should be able to eat them with one hand.
Now, that does not mean he wanted a miniature version — Anthony Bourdain had major beef with kobe sliders. What he meant was that the burger should be topped in such a way that the eater can get a little bit of everything in each bite without the slipping, sliding, or fall-out that happens all too often with an overstuffed, two-handed burger. "It is an engineering and structural problem as much as it is a flavor experience," explained Bourdain, referring to the benefits of a less-is-more toppings approach (via YouTube).
What is Anthony Bourdain's perfect burger?
At its most basic, a burger requires a soft potato bun, a high-quality beef patty, and processed American-style cheese, according to Anthony Bourdain. He approved of both a singular patty or a double-meat smash burger situation. However, he said to exercise caution around fresh veggies. While he did enjoy the taste of lettuce or tomato, he also said they could affect the structural integrity of the hamburger. Too much of these slippery, misshapen ingredients or a poorly assembled stack can result in what Bourdain aptly referred to as a "tectonic slide."
Despite the risky toppings, a burger from a popular California-based fast food chain did pass Bourdain's one-hand rule. In-N-Out was actually Bourdain's favorite Los Angeles restaurant, and he usually went for a Double Double animal-style. That means he ordered a double meat cheeseburger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions, and special sauce. However, those that have sampled this particular order know that In-N-Out's burger is compact, judiciously topped, well-wrapped, and has plenty of melted cheese to keep the whole thing decidedly intact. It provides a Bourdain-approved model to follow when making your own burgers at home.