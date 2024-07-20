The One-Hand Rule Anthony Bourdain Swore By When Making Burgers

As much as Anthony Bourdain enjoyed dining at Michelin-starred sushi restaurants, he was also known for his unabashed love of no-frills, unpretentious cooking, often eaten at a plastic table on the street, standing on the sidewalk, or right out of a paper bag. A classic NYC pizza slice and Chicago-style hot dogs made the list of his favorite foods, so it comes as no surprise that his ideal burger was just as straightforward. In fact, Bourdain said that burgers should be so simple that you should be able to eat them with one hand.

Now, that does not mean he wanted a miniature version — Anthony Bourdain had major beef with kobe sliders. What he meant was that the burger should be topped in such a way that the eater can get a little bit of everything in each bite without the slipping, sliding, or fall-out that happens all too often with an overstuffed, two-handed burger. "It is an engineering and structural problem as much as it is a flavor experience," explained Bourdain, referring to the benefits of a less-is-more toppings approach (via YouTube).