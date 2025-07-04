Which Country Produces More Carrots Than The Rest Of The World?
Whether you love them or hate them, it is undeniable that carrots are one of the most popular vegetables in the world. They're consumed on every populated continent and are unique in their versatility; you can sneak the crunchy root vegetable into everything from vibrant carrot hummus dips to fortifying blood orange carrot juices and, of course, perfectly moist and delicate carrot cakes.
Given its popularity, it's no surprise that carrot consumption has been on the rise in recent years, with more than 44 million tons of carrots produced around the world in 2020 alone (per EssFeed). Even if you're fully brushed up on your carrot trivia and fun facts, it may be surprising to learn which nation is responsible for the most carrot production in the world: China.
Though the United States is one of the global leaders in carrot consumption — according to Michigan State University Extension, the average American consumes between eight and nine pounds annually — much of what's eaten in the U.S. is imported from China. In fact, Chinese producers are responsible for growing about 20.61 million tons of carrots and turnips annually, an enormous quantity when compared to the 1.54 million tons produced in America (per World Population Review). While the history and uses of carrots vary widely between the U.S. and China, the culinary importance and ubiquity of the root is undeniable within both cultures.
The history of carrots in Chinese cuisine
The history of carrot cultivation can be traced back to the 10th century in modern-day Iran and Afghanistan. Early forms of wild carrots, which were predominantly purple and red, made their way to China during the Yuan dynasty in the late 13th century. Originally domesticated for the wide variety of medicinal properties found in its leaves and seeds, carrot production quickly began to flourish in China. As Silk Road routes allowed the carrot trade to take off across Asia, Europe, and North Africa, carrots became increasingly common in China as a culinary ingredient.
To this day, much of the carrot production in China occurs in five main regions: Anhui, Guizhou, Henan, Shandong, and Sichuan. Since the growing seasons in each region are staggered, China is able to produce and cultivate carrots year-round, which gives the country a unique advantage over other nations. The stable, abundant supply also allows Chinese carrot producers to keep their prices competitive. While carrots are rarely used as a main dish in Chinese cuisine, the root vegetable is commonly found in various stir-fries, pickled dishes, and sides.