Which Country Produces More Carrots Than The Rest Of The World?

Whether you love them or hate them, it is undeniable that carrots are one of the most popular vegetables in the world. They're consumed on every populated continent and are unique in their versatility; you can sneak the crunchy root vegetable into everything from vibrant carrot hummus dips to fortifying blood orange carrot juices and, of course, perfectly moist and delicate carrot cakes.

Given its popularity, it's no surprise that carrot consumption has been on the rise in recent years, with more than 44 million tons of carrots produced around the world in 2020 alone (per EssFeed). Even if you're fully brushed up on your carrot trivia and fun facts, it may be surprising to learn which nation is responsible for the most carrot production in the world: China.

Though the United States is one of the global leaders in carrot consumption — according to Michigan State University Extension, the average American consumes between eight and nine pounds annually — much of what's eaten in the U.S. is imported from China. In fact, Chinese producers are responsible for growing about 20.61 million tons of carrots and turnips annually, an enormous quantity when compared to the 1.54 million tons produced in America (per World Population Review). While the history and uses of carrots vary widely between the U.S. and China, the culinary importance and ubiquity of the root is undeniable within both cultures.