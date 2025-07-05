Can You Really Put A Pizza Box In The Oven? Here's What You Need To Know

Cardboard becomes flammable at around 425 degrees Fahrenheit — however, many pizza recipes call for baking at 500 to 525 degrees Fahrenheit, which would absolutely cause a fire. Even if you could technically get away with putting the oven on low and letting the pizza sit inside the box to warm up, it's not recommended for safety or taste.

The truth is, even if you ignored all the warnings about baking your pizza in its cardboard packaging, you'd likely just end up with a soggy crust, since the box would absorb most of the heat. For a crispier, tastier crust, you're better off placing the pizza directly on the top rack of the oven, with a baking sheet on the lower rack to catch any melted cheese or stray toppings. If that still sounds too risky, you can invest in a pizza stone (we like the one by Hans Grill).

As for what to do with the leftover pizza box, you can recycle it, compost it, or even repurpose it as a plate in a hack that makes serving slices easy and mess-free. Of course, the most amusing way to use a pizza box is as a prop in a drinking game.