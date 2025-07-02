The Frozen Vegetable That Packs More Protein Than Milk

Besides adding flavor and texture to a dish, most vegetables are known for their vitamins and fiber. Protein, on the other hand, is often attributed to meat, seafood, and dairy. There's one vegetable, however, that packs a protein punch even bigger than whole milk: frozen peas. One cup of green peas has 8.58 grams of protein, edging out a cup of whole milk (which contains 8.14 grams of protein per cup).

That might not sound like much, but for a plant-based ingredient, it's impressive — especially considering peas also come loaded with nearly 9 grams of fiber, along with various antioxidants like Vitamins C and E. And since frozen peas are typically picked and packaged at peak ripeness, they retain great flavor and nutritional value, not to mention their convenience. And if you're looking for a shelf-stable option, canned peas are also a great source of protein. One standard can contains 13.8 grams of protein and can last two to five years unopened, making them an easy and reliable source of plant-based protein for your pantry.