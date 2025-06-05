How Martha Stewart Uses Glass Jars To Declutter Her Home

A nice aspect of clear containers is that they can simultaneously match and mismatch for an interesting and pretty design aesthetic. The commonality of the clear glass ensures uniformity, but the sizes and shapes of jars and their lids can vary for some visual diversity. The toppers on a few containers can be stainless steel or wood, for instance, while other nearby jars have glass lids. The glass tops match the glass of the containers themselves, preventing any clashing with the non-glass tops. As long as there is visual harmony, an attractive balance can be struck that offers some creative freedom as you organize and create a nice — and functional — display.

Clear storage vehicles, from containers to hutches, can add up to visible clutter if you're not careful. Their contents play an important role in preventing this. A cupboard with glass doors gives a full view of what's inside, so if you've stacked a motley array of mismatched dishes and knickknacks, with a wobbly tower of poorly stacked cookbooks thrown in for good measure, you and any guests will be greeted with a sloppy sight every time you enter the kitchen. Treat these cabinets like a display case, not just a storage space, and make sure anything in them is neatly arranged and harmonious. It makes a huge difference!

The same goes for your clear containers. Following Martha Stewart's lead and getting some nice glass jars is pointless if things are just dumped messily into them. Your storage items are as much a part of your kitchen design as they are functionally necessary. Make sure they're filled neatly, and make sure they're arranged attractively.