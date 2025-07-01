This Burger Chain Was The First To Serve French Fries As A Side

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A hamburger and french fries — is there a more natural pairing? It's hard to imagine a world in which the two weren't inextricably linked. And yet, the combination is only about a century old, and the chain responsible for popularizing it is still alive and well, its name immediately evocative of road trips, frozen meals, and, to a certain generation, a stoner comedy classic: White Castle.

The impetus for this beloved chain becoming the first American restaurant to serve french fries with its burgers came during World War II. By then, White Castle had established itself as a powerhouse of cheap, tasty burgers sold by the sack. But thanks in part to World War I food shortages, and as World War II advanced, so did meat and cheese rationing. Restaurants were allotted between 20 and 30% more rations than private citizens, but that still left a sizable deficit in food that could be sold — and money that could be made.

Enter the french fry. Potatoes were described in a 1942 cookbook, "How To Cook a Wolf," as "one of the last things to disappear in times of war" — making them a natural way to fill out a sack of burgers that was now, conspicuously, significantly lighter than in the pre-war days. Not only were they an inexpensive food source, but they also had a long shelf life. The company's menu expanded to include hot dogs and fried eggs as well, but nothing would have the lasting impact of the fateful decision to start serving fries with its famed burgers.