Aldi Is Taking The Pickle Lovers' Trend Too Far With This Home Find

From affordable produce to flavorful cheese that customers can't get enough of, there is a lot to love about Aldi. And in addition to the food, the discount retailer also has an impressive household section full of cheap goods. While it stocks items for the kitchen, like an inexpensive Williams Sonoma copycat pot, the grocery store also fills the Aldi Finds section with anything from clothing and blankets to home décor. One popular item that devoted shoppers tend to buy is candles — but the store's Dill-Licious Pickle scent is raising some eyebrows.

While there are a few enthusiasts enjoying the pickly less than five dollar find, there are a number of naysayers who think that the Kirkton House brand candle is taking the pickle trend too far, with comments on Reddit going wild. Someone wrote, "I love pickles, but I do NOT want my apartment to smell like them." Another followed with, "it was heinous lmao[,] and they had the audacity to stock this next to the scrumptious lemon ones? Jail" (via Reddit).

As far as the quality of the actual scent, Redditors on the same thread were divided, with some claiming the 3-wicked candle does, indeed, smell like pickles when it's burning while other descriptions about the aroma ranged from oniony or vegetal, to sweet or subtly floral. In another post, multiple people were put off by the candle without even burning it, with one person noting, "I was disappointed with the pickle candle smell in the store" (per Reddit).