This Adorable Aldi Item Is The Perfect Gift For The Gardener In Your Life
The no-frills supermarket chain Aldi is so much more than cheap household items and inexpensive groceries. If you weren't already aware, each week it also receives a variety of limited-time goods called Aldi Finds. These include clothes, pet supplies, tools, lawn furniture, beauty products — and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Come spring, stores start receiving an influx of gardening gear. This year, the must-have planter was an adorable pink or blue ceramic oversized teacup and saucer, featuring a hand-painted flower design all over, for $9.99 each.
it's the little things that make me happy 🥺. This teacup ☕️ planter is soo cute, @ALDI USA #teacupplanter #teacup #planter #plantmom #aldifinds #aldi #alditiktok #pink #justgirlythings #pinkteacup
These were a returning item from the previous year, and while chatter about them in 2024 wasn't especially active, this year they proved quite popular. Some Aldi fans reported online which stores still had them, while others lamented that they had already sold out at their locations. This year, they were also released just in time for Mother's Day, and they would have made a thoughtful gift for any mom who loves plants and gardening. Since they were sold empty, you could choose any plant you liked to fill them — whether colorful blooms or fragrant herbs (and their occasionally edible flowers). Keep an eye out for them next year, as Aldi has a habit of bringing back fan favorites.
More gardening Aldi Finds that fans flip over
Those teacup planters are indicative of all of Aldi's gardening Finds: attractive, useful, and priced right. Some other noteworthy items the grocery store chain has sold include the Wooden Raised Planter from store brand Belavi. Released in April 2025, it cost $39.99 — and if that sounds a little steep for Aldi, consider that a similar raised bed planter from Pottery Barn will set you back $200, over four times as much. In that respect, it's super affordable, and you could pair it with gardening gloves and small hand tools for gifting.
Also by Belavi, Aldi re-released $5 hanging plant troughs in three garden-friendly colors (green, yellow, and white). These planters feature two J-shaped built-in hanging hooks, so you can place them over a fence or a narrow porch railing. They're deep enough that you might be able to use them for container gardening with vegetables that have shallow root systems, like lettuce or radishes — making them ideal for smaller outdoor spaces, even apartment balcony gardening. They'd also be a great gift with some seed packets tucked inside. Aldi starts stocking its planters at the beginning of spring and continues throughout the summer, so keep that in mind for Mother's Day, hostess gifts for Memorial Day or July 4th, and birthdays, too.