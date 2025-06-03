This Adorable Aldi Item Is The Perfect Gift For The Gardener In Your Life

The no-frills supermarket chain Aldi is so much more than cheap household items and inexpensive groceries. If you weren't already aware, each week it also receives a variety of limited-time goods called Aldi Finds. These include clothes, pet supplies, tools, lawn furniture, beauty products — and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Come spring, stores start receiving an influx of gardening gear. This year, the must-have planter was an adorable pink or blue ceramic oversized teacup and saucer, featuring a hand-painted flower design all over, for $9.99 each.

These were a returning item from the previous year, and while chatter about them in 2024 wasn't especially active, this year they proved quite popular. Some Aldi fans reported online which stores still had them, while others lamented that they had already sold out at their locations. This year, they were also released just in time for Mother's Day, and they would have made a thoughtful gift for any mom who loves plants and gardening. Since they were sold empty, you could choose any plant you liked to fill them — whether colorful blooms or fragrant herbs (and their occasionally edible flowers). Keep an eye out for them next year, as Aldi has a habit of bringing back fan favorites.