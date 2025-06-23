The Chewy Vintage Dessert That Features A Unique Boxed Ingredient

Jell-O may have been a holiday side dish staple of your childhood, but have you ever considered using the gelatin dessert to pump up the flavor of cookies? Jell-O cookies are a popular retro dessert where the powder is creamed in with the sugar and butter. While Jell-O was first invented in 1897, when carpenter Pearle Wait took granulated gelatin and added color and flavoring to it, it wasn't until the 1960s that using the creation in cookies became truly popular.

What makes the addition of Jell-O a winning one to cookies? The cookie turns whatever color the gelatin is, which could be a fun and festive option for some Christmas gluten-free Italian rainbow cookies. They could also work for a baby shower if you use a flavor like strawberry or berry blue. The base of the recipe is often a typical sugar cookie, but in addition to the added moisture the gelatin provides, using Jell-O also imbues your final product with just a hint of the flavor. Keep in mind that some bakers report tasting a deeper and richer flavor of Jell-O if you use one of the brand's darker choices, such as berry blue. Even so, the color of the cookie will still stay on the lighter side.