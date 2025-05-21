Swap Mayo For This Creamy Green Ingredient In Your Chicken Salad

While you may only need four ingredients for a chicken salad — cooked chicken, mayonnaise, onion, and celery — consider swapping out one of the classics to add a decadent and refreshing twist to your next batch. Instead of stirring in mayo, try incorporating smashed avocado for a delicious creation. This powerhouse of nutritious fats is the perfect replacement for mayo because it's incredibly creamy. Texturally speaking, ripe avocados are super smooth, which is ideal for complementing the crunchy pieces of vibrant onion and celery found in most recipes. Avocado also provides a fun, springy, light green color to the salad, and flavor-wise, a subtly nutty yet rich and buttery taste that's unique and fresh.

To swap out mayo, start by choosing ripe avocados that are slightly soft to the touch to make a rich, smooth base. Once the skin and pits are removed, replace equal parts mayo with smashed avocado (you'll need about one avocado per cup of shredded chicken). If you're on the fence about going all in, use part mayo and part avocado — try half of each — before stirring in the chicken and chosen mix-ins.