The Temperature Tip For The Fluffiest Meringue

Despite the textural differences between pavlova and meringue, these airy confections require a considerable amount of egg whites, sugar, and careful technique. For more insight into the best methods, Food Republic consulted Sofia Schlieben, the corporate pastry chef at JF Restaurants, about the ideal temperature for whipping egg whites into a silky, well-defined meringue.

According to Schlieben, you can set yourself up for success by pulling your eggs from the fridge in advance: "For the best results, use room-temperature egg whites — they whip up faster and create better volume." Why is this? Well, the water and proteins within room-temperature eggs create air pockets that multiply with ease and expand in a shorter period of time — more so than with ones straight from your refrigerator. Managing temperature helps you avoid the common egg white mistake that ruins meringues.

Unfortunately, cold egg whites require extended whisking or beating to achieve the desired volume. However, when separating egg whites and yolks, cold yolks are less likely to break. Therefore, separate your eggs while they are still cold, but transfer the whites to a large bowl and let them sit at room temperature for 30 minutes to an hour before whisking.