Michael Symon Says This Is The Best Fish For Steak Lovers To Try First
Let's face it: When you're a steak person, the idea of swapping your ribeye for a piece of fish probably doesn't sound very satisfying. But according to chef Michael Symon, there's one fish that mimics the textural elements of a steak when prepared correctly: swordfish. On an episode of "The Taste" Podcast, the chef explains that due to its mild flavor, swordfish is a good option for those who dislike the fishy, oceanic taste of some fish (such as salmon or mackerel). Not only that, but swordfish has a denser, meatier texture, and thus can be cooked similar to a ribeye or sirloin.
To cook swordfish like a steak, simply dry and season both sides of the fish, then sear it until the interior hits 130 degrees Fahrenheit. To avoid overcooking the exterior before the inside is done, flip the fish every two minutes or so for an even, golden sear. Be sure your pan is blazing hot, as low cooking temperatures can activate the enzymes in the swordfish that break down its structure, leaving you with a mushy, unappetizing result. This fish is also perfect for grilling, as it won't fall apart on the grill like flakier fish, such as halibut. When cooked right, swordfish should be rich, satisfying, and undeniably steak-like in texture.
How to turn your swordfish into a steakhouse dinner
Despite its simplicity, there's more to swordfish than just searing and serving. The first step is choosing the right cut of fish at the store. Aim to choose swordfish steaks about ¾ to one inch thick – any thinner and you'll lose that signature meaty texture, while thicker ones risk uneven cooking.
Swordfish can be served on its own, but thanks to its mild flavor and hearty texture, it's one of the best fish to marinate. Adding butter, olive oil, lemon, fresh herbs, and garlic brings out its natural flavor, and a Cajun spice rub provides a bit of heat. If you're in the mood for something brighter, try a chimichurri drizzle or citrus-soy glaze.
Serve your swordfish steak with sides that complement the steakhouse vibe, such as grilled vegetables, wild rice pilaf, or roasted potatoes. If you're planning ahead, cook a couple of extra swordfish steaks. The leftovers hold up well and are delicious served cold the next day over a crisp salad.