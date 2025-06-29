Michael Symon Says This Is The Best Fish For Steak Lovers To Try First

Let's face it: When you're a steak person, the idea of swapping your ribeye for a piece of fish probably doesn't sound very satisfying. But according to chef Michael Symon, there's one fish that mimics the textural elements of a steak when prepared correctly: swordfish. On an episode of "The Taste" Podcast, the chef explains that due to its mild flavor, swordfish is a good option for those who dislike the fishy, oceanic taste of some fish (such as salmon or mackerel). Not only that, but swordfish has a denser, meatier texture, and thus can be cooked similar to a ribeye or sirloin.

To cook swordfish like a steak, simply dry and season both sides of the fish, then sear it until the interior hits 130 degrees Fahrenheit. To avoid overcooking the exterior before the inside is done, flip the fish every two minutes or so for an even, golden sear. Be sure your pan is blazing hot, as low cooking temperatures can activate the enzymes in the swordfish that break down its structure, leaving you with a mushy, unappetizing result. This fish is also perfect for grilling, as it won't fall apart on the grill like flakier fish, such as halibut. When cooked right, swordfish should be rich, satisfying, and undeniably steak-like in texture.