Forget Filet Mignon: The 'Steak Of Fish' Is A Griller's Dream
While the summer comes with researching the best cuts of steak to grill, have you ever considered venturing out of red meat and throwing some seafood on the barbecue? Sure, fish may not be your first thought when it comes to grilling, but there's one type that even the most steak-obsessed will fall in love with: swordfish. In fact, Food Republic spoke to Maricel Gentile, executive chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," to learn more about why you should grab some swordfish for your next cookout.
"Swordfish is naturally firm and dense, so it holds its shape when grilled. It does not flake or fall apart like softer fillets," Gentile explained. "That steak-like texture gives it a rich, meaty bite that feels hearty and satisfying, especially for people who think they don't like fish." One of the best fish that seafood chefs recommend, swordfish's natural fat is responsible for its delicious outcome. "It also has a high oil content, which helps it stay moist and flavorful even with direct, high heat," Gentile added. "Just like steak, swordfish gets those beautiful grill marks and a slightly charred crust while staying tender inside."
Tips for grilling swordfish
Ready to give swordfish a try? The first step is making sure you're buying the right size fish. "Use pieces about 1-inch thick. That's the sweet spot," Maricel Gentile said. "Too thin, and it dries out. Too thick, and it won't cook evenly unless you finish it in the oven." When seasoning, you don't have to go overboard with flavors. "A simple marinade of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and fresh herbs like thyme or parsley works beautifully. Salt it right before grilling to keep the moisture in," Gentile recommended.
When cooking, make sure your heat isn't too high or too low. "Grill it over medium-high heat for about 3 to 4 minutes per side," Gentile said. "The key is not to overcook. Swordfish should be just barely opaque in the center and still juicy." Once done, use the same crucial step that steak requires: a few minutes to rest to allow the juices to settle. It's important to note that if you go to flip the swordfish and notice it still sticking to the grill, you shouldn't force it. Instead, give the fish another 30 seconds before trying again. "It usually means the crust isn't set yet," Gentile said. "Once it's ready, it will release easily."
Just like with cooking other types of food, practice makes perfect. "When grilling, use all your senses — look, listen, smell," Gentile noted. "Swordfish will tell you when it's ready. Just don't walk away from the grill!"