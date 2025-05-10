Forget Filet Mignon: The 'Steak Of Fish' Is A Griller's Dream

Ready to give swordfish a try? The first step is making sure you're buying the right size fish. "Use pieces about 1-inch thick. That's the sweet spot," Maricel Gentile said. "Too thin, and it dries out. Too thick, and it won't cook evenly unless you finish it in the oven." When seasoning, you don't have to go overboard with flavors. "A simple marinade of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and fresh herbs like thyme or parsley works beautifully. Salt it right before grilling to keep the moisture in," Gentile recommended.

When cooking, make sure your heat isn't too high or too low. "Grill it over medium-high heat for about 3 to 4 minutes per side," Gentile said. "The key is not to overcook. Swordfish should be just barely opaque in the center and still juicy." Once done, use the same crucial step that steak requires: a few minutes to rest to allow the juices to settle. It's important to note that if you go to flip the swordfish and notice it still sticking to the grill, you shouldn't force it. Instead, give the fish another 30 seconds before trying again. "It usually means the crust isn't set yet," Gentile said. "Once it's ready, it will release easily."

Just like with cooking other types of food, practice makes perfect. "When grilling, use all your senses — look, listen, smell," Gentile noted. "Swordfish will tell you when it's ready. Just don't walk away from the grill!"